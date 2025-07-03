Citroën Ireland Inishowen Rally - Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

This year provided a tantalising mix of models form the French manufacturer which began production of the humble 2CV in 1948. Cars on the event this year included several later versions of the now legendary model along with memorable cars from practical compacts to family saloons and design icons.

The Rally was based in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Buncrana with driving spanning the long weekend from Friday through to Monday. There was a historic theme to the weekend taking in the 19th Century Dunree Ford Museum on the Friday for the early arrivers with the remaining teams arriving for dinner that evening.

Saturday provided the most challenging drive, leaving early for Carndonagh, and an opportunity for photographs by the Meentiagh Lakes and Sliabh Sneacht in the background.

The route progressed through Malin town to view Banba’s Crown and have lunch in the Seaview Tavern, overlooking Malin Pier. A leisurely afternoon took in a stop at the Doagh Famine Village, Pollan Beach and return for evening dinner and entertainment at their hotel base.

Sunday was once again an early start, all cars on the road for 10.30 en route to St Columb’s Park House with options of a Mc Crossan Walled City Tour and lunch at ‘Stitch and Weave’. A visit to the Guildhall was the final feature of the tour with teams making departure arrangements for ferry connections that evening or staying over until the following morning.

The 30 cars taking part this year represented a substantial number of models through the years from the 2CV to the elegant DS Safari and the Italian marriage of the Citroen SM with its Maserati engine. In the case of these two cars, horsepower outputs were extreme from 21HP in the most modern form of the 2CV to 190HP in the SM.

One other significant car on the Rally was the Citroen GS Club, launched at the Paris Motor Show in 1970. Donegal was chosen by Citroen for the world press launch of the car and in early autumn of that year 40 cars were brought to the Rosapenna Hotel to where journalists from around the world were flown in for the initial press evaluation of the car. Frank Bergin had traced the history of the event and brought his car along detouring to the original test route. The original model went on to be one of the company’s top sellers and was voted European Car of the Year in 1971.

Although competitors travelled the length of Ireland and many crossed from Britain, for one local Citroen collector, Sean Mc Carron, it was on his doorstep. Sean, from Fahan entered his DS saloon.

Final Concours results: Best 2CV: Colin & Ingrid McMurtry; Best Dyane: David & Kelsie Erskine; Best Ami: Neil & Janice Osborn; Best DS: Joint Winners: David & Catherine Bourne, Jack & Liz Moore; Runners Up: Frank & Sue Sibly; Best GS: Frank Bergin; Best Saxo: Ben Cowell; Best Xantia: Dessie & Liz Gillespie; Best XM: Roger Porter, and Best C5: Fraser & Jacqui Campbell.

1 . Sean Mc Carron with his DS.JPG Sean Mc Carron with his DS. Photo: Jim Mc Cauley Photo Sales

2 . David and Beryl Gillespie with their DS Estate.JPG David and Beryl Gillespie with their DS Estate. Photo: Jim Mc Cauley Photo Sales

4 . DSC_0064.JPG Inishowen played host to the all-Ireland Citroen Car Club Rally. Photo: Jim Mc Cauley. Photo Sales