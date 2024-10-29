On Wednesday, it was a great privilege to join students, their families, and staff from North West Regional College at the 2024 Graduation event.

An extremely positive event celebrating the success of so many learners as they completed their study.

Several things struck me. First was the joy of those whose hard work and commitment to learn has resulted in valuable qualification. Developing their skills and opening a whole new world of opportunity for them.

Surrounded by their families and friends, the sense of pride projecting from the stalls to the stage was palpable. They knew this was a big moment for their loved ones and perhaps for some it was the first in their family to achieve a qualification and attend a graduation event.

The passion of the NWRC Principal and Chief Executive, Leo Murphy, about the value of skills was clear and that permeates through those who teach and support students who were also in the audience.

The atmosphere was frequently punctuated by cheers and whoops from the College staff as they recognised and celebrated the students previously under their tutelage. Their students’ success means something to them all.

It was also extraordinary to see the breadth of programme students are completing.

Yes, there are skills for a modern economy in software design and testing, in electronic engineering. But there were areas of learning covering every aspect of our lives too.

Stephen Kelly is CEO of Manufacturing NI

Accounting, creative media, journalism, the arts, hair and beauty, motor mechanics, construction trades, childcare, social care, and healthcare as well as specialisms in counselling, therapeutics and dozens of other critical careers, roles, and services.

Higher Education isn’t just delivering for a business economy but for a liveable, sustainable city and region.

There were also many access, Foundation and co-sponsored programmes with Ulster University, Queen’s, and the Open University (who recently opened an office on the Strand Road campus).

That was a very visible sign of the coordination between educational institution and the lifelong learning opportunity which should be grasped by anyone looking to secure a healthy and wealthy future.

Or, in the words of Principal Leo Murphy: “Higher Education can give you the skills to get a job. If you have a job, Higher Education can give you the skills to get a better job.”

Derry has a unique offer. Arriving on Strand Road with no qualifications, you can leave via Ulster University with a PHD.

We have already a strong learning corridor stretching from Clarendon Street, through the Tech and an expanding Magee, right through to the NWRC training centre in Springtown.

Nowhere else on these islands has such an integrated offering.

It is so important that we don’t forget the importance of NWRC in delivering prosperity for individuals and to City and region.

These intermediate higher qualifications in certs diplomas are so important in building a balanced economy.

We need to keep these students in the city working and studying.

And it’s important that our local schools connect with the College and highlight and celebrate the career paths available.

If you’re looking to start a career, be better at the job you’re in or improve your career prospects, pick up the ‘Tech’s’ prospectus now and start or continue your lifelong learning.

In the words of the students and now successful graduands: “I did it, you did it, everyone can do it.”

