Derry Journal Motoring with Jim McCauley : Test drive the MAZDA MX-30 Hybrid

Mazda has introduced its MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV plug-in hybrid to join the all-electric MX-30 and the CX-60 PHEV to extend its electrified line-up. Driving force in the new model marks a return to Mazda’s long term commitment to the rotary engine, with an all-new 830cc single rotor petrol engine.

Its compact design allows it to be placed neatly alongside the generator and high-output motor in the engine bay maintaining the 17.8kWh battery to provide a total range of over 400 miles. The vehicle has a charged range of 53 miles pure electric before the engine cuts in as a generator to maintain electric-only drive to the front wheels. In terms of power output, the package is rated at 125kW / 170ps with up to 260Nm of torque. Optional drive modes of Normal, EV, and Charge allow for appropriate power management, with a given 0-62mph time of 9.1 seconds and a top speed of 87mph.

On road, and fully charged, there is a quiet departure with a controlled throttle response smoothly accessing the required speed. With this set-up there is no mechanical transfer to the drive output as the rotary engine cuts in to act as a generator to maintain electric drive. Although generally quiet, the fixed revs of the rotary engine can intrude when moving slowly in traffic or stopped at junctions. Good steering response and excellent brakes combine to manage the vehicle’s weighty two and a quarter tonne weight. Overall, the MX-30 provides a competent drive and an interesting halfway step for those contemplating hybrid vehicles.

Equipment wise, this range opening ‘Prime-Line model provides a comprehensive range of ADAS technologies as standard, as well as LED headlights, and all round parking sensors with rear view camera.

Mazda MX-30 Prime Line.

For the occupants, the cabin maintains Mazda’s quality drive with clean design and quality materials. Clear white on black analogue instruments are supplemented with the head-up display projecting speed and sat nav information.

Access to the car for front seat occupants is excellent, but at the expense of the narrow rear doors which open to reveal pillarless access. While this would be of benefit to parents with young children in accessing child seats, it does have its problems in requiring the front door to be opened first to gain access to the interior handle for the rear door. It works well in clear space, but restricts the wider access in close side by side parking. As the traditional ‘B’ post with seatbelt mechanism is an integral part of the rear door, its bulk also hinders over the shoulder glances when merging with main carriageway traffic.

In terms of living with a plug-in hybrid, this new addition is compatible with both AC and rapid DC charging. 2-phase AC home charging takes around 4 hours 50mins, while DC rapid charging is completed in around 25 minutes, taking it to its 53 mile pure electric range. Combined fuel consumption is given as 37.2mpg while a CO2 emission of 21g/km leaves it liable for BIK of 8%.

