HONDA HR-V e:HEV Derry Journal Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

Honda has further refined its HR-V model for 2025 to maintain its appeal. All grades feature a new, sharper front-end design, incorporating darkened headlight internals for a more defined face. At the rear, the full-width LED lightbar has also been revised to give it a fresh appearance. Inside, the lower central dash and centre console have been reprofiled for easier access.

Review model is the hybrid e:HR-V, in top of the range Advance Style Plus specification. All versions feature the company’s 1.5 litre petrol engine driving the front wheels though a CVT transmission. The petrol engine is supported by two compact electric motors giving a total output of 131PS with 253Nm maximum torque. This provides a 0-62mph time of 10.6 seconds with a given top speed of 105mph.

As a self-charging full hybrid, the vehicle is capable of limited electric-only propulsion, switching seamlessly to its petrol engine. On road, and the CVT transmission offers the expected seamless operation. In normal use it finds its level quickly, and quietly.

When driving at a constant high-speed on the open road, the system operates on Engine Drive as that is the most efficient. If there is a need to overtake, the car will switch to Hybrid Drive for an additional performance boost. Additionally, there are the drive options either side of the default ‘Normal’. ‘Sport’ mode can be activated via the drive selector, enabling sharper throttle response, whilst ‘Econ’ mode adjusts the air conditioning system and throttle response for an emphasis on fuel efficiency.

Honda HR-V e:HEV (MMC).

Steering feel is improved over the previous generation with sharp turn-in response. Overall ride quality is excellent in this model, clearly illustrated on deteriorating road surfaces. Large all-round 290mm disc brakes provide confident stopping power, with smooth integration between regenerative and manual application. Electronic braking support includes Vehicle Stability Assist, Automatic Brake Hold , Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control.

For the driver, an analogue instrument panel presents clear information with duplicated digital speed readout. The central infotainment screen is a sensible 9 inch display with convenient one-touch black out for night time driving. In terms of driver support, all models feature a full suite of ADAS technologies

For the occupants, the cabin offers excellent 5-seater accommodation finished in light colours, leather and modern fabrics. A full length glass roof can remain covered with snap-out storable panels, or left clear to add further light to the interior.

In terms of luggage space, the HR-V continues to feature Honda’s rear flip-up ‘magic seats’ which offer the flexibility to accommodate a wide variety of luggage and lifestyle-related equipment. The rear boot offers a total of 335 litres storage with the benefit of 1,289 litres on a fully flat cargo floor over a low sill. Loading is aided by the hands-free powered tailgate.

Honda HR-V e:HEV (MMC).

With regards to its market placing, the HR-V represents one of the better designed SUVs in terms of looks, performance and cabin ergonomics. It has an enticing practicality without over embellishment and sits comfortably in the market place.

With an official combined fuel consumption of 52.3mpg, I recorded a respectable 45mpg in a week’s driving on local roads. This top of the range model is priced at £37,995 with 3-year / 90,000 mile warranty, extendable at cost to a further three years.