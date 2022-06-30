Road contract for Strabane awarded with Derry allocation expected within months

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd welcomed the awarding of road resurfacing contracts totalling an annual value of approximately £20million.

Phase One of the Department’s interim asphalt resurfacing procurement strategy, which consists of resurfacing contracts for Magherafelt, Omagh, Dungannon, Strabane, Down as well as Newry and Mourne have been awarded.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “This is welcome news and an important first step in improving road conditions in these six areas. I am pleased to announce this procurement exercise has been successful and that these contracts have now been awarded."

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Potholes are to be repaired following the award of road surfacing contracts.

Last year the Department had to re-run competitions after three unsuccessful tenderers issued a legal challenge.

This delayed the award of contracts until this year.

Mr. O'Dowd said the award of the contacts would make big difference to local road users.

"This asphalt resurfacing work will make a significant difference to road safety and journey times, improving the lives of the people who live in these areas.

"The awarding of these contracts is an important development and I am delighted that we are one step closer to this important and much-needed work getting underway.”

Work in Magherafelt, Omagh, Dungannon, Strabane, Down and Newry and Mourne is due to start towards the end of July.

DFI stated: "It is hoped that contracts in Phase Two, which consists of contracts for Cookstown, Derry, Ballymena, Armagh, Belfast North, and Larne & Carrickfergus, will also be awarded over the next few months.