Some of the many toys that were a big hit at Christmas during the 1980s.

1980s Derry: 35 memorable toys that made Christmas magic

You’d barely slept on Christmas Eve night after months of anticipation. Would he bring it? Were you sufficiently good all year to deserve that special toy?
By Brendan McDaid
Published 30th Nov 2023, 13:29 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 16:44 GMT

Few will ever forget bolting out of bed and running down the stairs to check what you got on Christmas morning, waking up the adults in the house in the process. The smell of a newly opened tin of sweets, your news clothes, Christmas Day services, dinner, selection boxes and then out to the street to show your friends what you got and check out what Santa left for them.

'By the power of Greyskull, I have the power'... and just likethat Prince Adam became the mighty He-Man. Picture: Mattel Masters Of The Universe 80s - He-Man & Battle Cat by semihundido via Fikr (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/) Photo: semihundido

Back in the day Sindy dolls were a staple in many households at Christmas. Photo: YouTube

Cabbage Patch Kids caused a bit of frenzy and topped man a child's list back in the 1980s. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Cattermole

This futuristic contraption called Big Trak was ahead of its time, a programmable moving toy created by Milton Bradley in 1979. Photo: YouTube

