1980s Derry: 35 memorable toys that made Christmas magic
You’d barely slept on Christmas Eve night after months of anticipation. Would he bring it? Were you sufficiently good all year to deserve that special toy?
By Brendan McDaid
Published 30th Nov 2023, 13:29 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 16:44 GMT
Few will ever forget bolting out of bed and running down the stairs to check what you got on Christmas morning, waking up the adults in the house in the process. The smell of a newly opened tin of sweets, your news clothes, Christmas Day services, dinner, selection boxes and then out to the street to show your friends what you got and check out what Santa left for them.
