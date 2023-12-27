Bishop McKeown acknowledges horrors of war, injustice and poverty in Christmas homily

The Bishop of Derry Dónal McKeown acknowledged the horrors of violence in ‘our homes, our streets and in man-made wars around the world’ during his Christmas homily.

Bishop McKeown said it was sometimes difficult to appreciate the relevance of the nativity of Jesus in a modern world beset by hyper-consumerism, war, poverty and climate degradation.

“There has been the incessant pressure to buy, to celebrate, to do, to live up to others' expectations.

“Then on the parallel track, as well all know, speaking into the other side of our heads has been all the bad news about price increases and strikes and war and environmental damage so where on earth could a baby born in a stable in Bethlehem 2,000 years ago make any contribution to these very modern and very deeply felt realities?” he asked parishioners at Midnight Mass in St. Eugene’s.

Bishop Dónal McKeown

Answering this question Dr. McKeown said Jesus Christ stood in solidarity with those who were struggling and acknowledged many locally have been among that number.

“Life is tough for so many people, so many of you here. We all hear terrible sad stories about life and family. The horror of violence in our homes and in our streets, in man made wars around the world, horrify us. People say I don't look at the news anymore it is just so awful.

"We have invested obscene amounts of finance in scientific research, not in healing people, but in developing yet more efficient and profitable ways of killing yet more people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Violence sells whether it is for entertainment purposes, or votes, or in the battle for power, where the strong struggle but it is the little ones who do the dying.

“Yet Jesus says he comes as prince of peace into a world where armies and empires have fought for thousands of years.

“He too, in his time, knew occupation, poverty and persecution. He walked in solidarity with those who suffered from illness and rejection, victims of unjust individuals and harsh systems,” said Bishop McKeown.