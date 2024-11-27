'The best in Ireland': Check out this Donegal town's stunning Christmas tree and lights for 2024

The north Donegal town is renowned for its fabulous festive tree and decorations each year and 2024 is certainly no exception.
And it’s all thanks to the hard work of the Carndonagh Christmas Tree Committee who fundraise and organise year round to ensure there is always a phenomenal display in the Diamond in the town centre each winter.
1. Carndonagh Christmas Tree 2024 (5).jpeg
Beautifully decorated Carndonagh ahead of Christmas 2024. Photo: Brendan McDaid
2. Carndonagh Christmas Tree 2024 (7).jpeg
3. Carndonagh Christmas Tree 2024 (10).jpeg
4. Carndonagh Christmas Tree 2024 (3).jpeg
