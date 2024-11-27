'The best in Ireland': Check out this Donegal town's stunning Christmas tree and lights for 2024

By Brendan McDaid
Published 27th Nov 2024, 17:15 BST
Carndonagh’s Christmas Tree has been hailed by some of our readers as the most beautiful in Ireland and it’s not hard to see why.

The north Donegal town is renowned for its fabulous festive tree and decorations each year and 2024 is certainly no exception.

And it’s all thanks to the hard work of the Carndonagh Christmas Tree Committee who fundraise and organise year round to ensure there is always a phenomenal display in the Diamond in the town centre each winter.

Pictures by Brendan McDaid / Derry Journal.

Beautifully decorated Carndonagh ahead of Christmas 2024.

Beautifully decorated Carndonagh ahead of Christmas 2024. Photo: Brendan McDaid

Beautifully decorated Carndonagh ahead of Christmas 2024.

Beautifully decorated Carndonagh ahead of Christmas 2024. Photo: Brendan McDaid

Beautifully decorated Carndonagh ahead of Christmas 2024.

Beautifully decorated Carndonagh ahead of Christmas 2024. Photo: Brendan McDaid

Beautifully decorated Carndonagh ahead of Christmas 2024.

Beautifully decorated Carndonagh ahead of Christmas 2024. Photo: Brendan McDaid

