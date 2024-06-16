Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here we present the top 100 names for boys and girls in Ireland over the past year.

The official list was unveiled by the Central Statistics Office from data collated from across the Republic of Ireland during the course of 2023.

Topping the list among the 4,181 boys’ names registered was the name Jack, with Noah coming in in second place. Among the 4,991 girls’ names registered, Grace was the popular with Fiadh second.

Separate data previously released from north of the border meanwhile shows that the top name for boys in Northern Ireland was Noah, followed by Jack, James, Cillian and Charlie. For girls the top name in Northern Ireland was Isla, followed by Fiadh, Grace, Emily and Olivia.

The top names for boys and girls were Jack and Grace in 2023.

Irish names feature prominently, particularly for girls, continuing the rising trend of parents opting for ancient and modern variations of gaelic names.

The names climbing the charts to become the top risers in 2023 were Caelan, up 58 places to 50th place and Síofra, up 57 places to 100th place.

New Entries to the top 100 were Lucia, Cadhla and Síofra for girls and Caelan, Jude, Paddy, Éanna and Dáithí for boys.

As a point of comparison, the most popular names for girls and boys 50 years ago back in 1973 were Mary and John.

Below are the lists of the top 100 names and how many babies were registered with those names in the Republic of Ireland in 2023.

Boys

1 Jack – 561 babies

2 Noah – 473

3 James – 369

4 Rían – 339

5 Oisín – 330

6 Fionn – 306

7 Tadhg – 301

8 Liam – 289

9 Cillian – 275

10 Daniel- 256

11 Finn - 251

12 Conor – 244 (joint)

12 Charlie – 244 (joint)

14 Seán – 240

15 Michael – 239

16 Leo – 237

17 Theo – 233

18 Thomas – 227

19 Patrick – 221

20 Luke – 215

21 Tommy – 214

22 Oliver – 211

23 Adam – 201

24 Harry – 198

25 Luca - 197

26 Darragh – 195

27 Alex - 175

28 Bobby – 157

29 Cian – 156

30 Oscar – 154

31 John – 152 (Joint)

31 Max - 152 (Joint)

33 Ryan – 151

34 Páidí – 150

35 Jamie – 149

36 Ben – 147

37 Kai – 141 (Joint)

37 Ollie – 141 (Joint)

39 Tom – 135

40 Matthew – 134

41 Dylan – 132

42 Callum – 131

43 Sonny – 130

44 Sam – 129

45 Ethan – 127 (Joint)

45 Alfie – 127 (Joint)

47 David – 122

48 Alexander – 118

49 Mason – 116

50 Caelan – 114

51 Aaron – 111

52 Arlo – 110

53 Danny – 109 (Joint)

53 Shay – 109 (Joint)

55 Billy – 108

56 Jake – 106

57 Hugo – 105

58 Evan – 104 (Joint)

58 Lucas – 104 (Joint)

60 Jacob – 103

61 Nathan – 100 (Joint)

61 Donnacha – 100 (Joint)

63 Muhammad – 99

64 Freddie – 98

65 Teddy – 96

66 Joseph – 94 (Joint)

66 William – 94 (Joint)

66 Theodore – 94 (Joint)

69 Jayden – 93

70 Arthur – 91

71 Joshua – 89 (Joint)

71 Benjamin – 89 (Joint)

71 Archie – 89 (Joint)

74 Rory – 87

75 Eoin – 78 (Joint)

75 Mark – 78 (Joint)

75 Cathal – 78 (Joint)

75 Frankie – 78 (Joint)

75 Daithí – 78 (Joint)

80 Leon – 77

81 Ronan – 73 (Joint)

81 Logan – 73 (Joint)

83 Robert – 72 (Joint)

83 Martin – 72 (Joint)

83 Isaac – 72 (Joint)

83 Senan – 72 (Joint)

83 Odhrán – 72 (Joint)

88 Aidan – 69

89 Louis – 67

90 Samuel – 66 (Joint)

90 Tomás – 66 (Joint)

92 Ruairí – 64

93 Henry – 63

94 Joey – 62

95 Jude – 61

96 Dara – 60 (Joint)

96 Zach – 60 (Joint)

96 Paddy – 60 (Joint)

96 Éanna – 60 (Joint)

100 Kyle – 59

Girls

1 Grace – 339

2 Fiadh – 300

3 Emily – 297

4 Sophie – 283

5 Lily – 270

6 Ellie – 252

7 Mia - 242

8 Amelia – 241 (Joint)

8 Éabha – 241 (Joint)

10 Ella – 231

11 Isla – 227

12 Hannah – 226

13 Sophia – 218

14 Lucy – 214

15 Ava – 207

16 Sadie – 200

17 Olivia – 199

18 Freya – 188

19 Emma – 183

20 Chloe – 181

21 Robyn – 180

22 Molly – 176

23 Anna – 166 (Joint)

23 Croía – 166 (Joint)

25 Evie – 165

26 Caoimhe – 158

27 Saoirse – 157 (Joint)

27 Cara – 157 (Joint)

29 Sofia – 156

30 Millie – 150

31 Aoife – 148

32 Isabelle – 132

33 Bonnie – 130

34 Maya – 128 (Joint)

34 Ada – 128 (Joint)

36 Róisín – 127

37 Ruby – 126

38 Kate – 123 (Joint)

38 Alice – 123 (Joint)

40 Holly – 120 (Joint)

40 Erin – 120 (Joint)

40 Sadhbh 120 (Joint)

43 Leah – 119

44 Isabella – 118 (Joint)

44 Ailbhe – 118 (Joint)

44 Méabh – 118 (Joint)

47 Zoe – 115

48 Annie – 112

49 Ivy – 111

50 Willow – 110

51 Katie – 105

52 Eva – 104

53 Éala – 100

54 Clodagh – 98 (Joint)

54 Rosie – 98 (Joint)

56 Sienna- 97

57 Zara – 96

58 Daisy – 95 (Joint)

58 Aria – 95 (Joint)

60 Charlotte – 94 (Joint)

60 Ayla – 94 (Joint)

62 Sarah – 93

63 Rose – 91

64 Layla – 90 (Joint)

64 Maisie – 90 (Joint)

66 Mila – 88

67 Clara – 85 (Joint)

67 Fíadh - 85 (Joint)

69 Faye – 84

70 Harper – 82

71 Hazel – 77 (Joint)

71 Aoibhín – 77 (Joint)

73 Niamh – 75 (Joint)

73 Maria – 75 (Joint)

73 Hailey – 75 (Joint)

76 Eve – 72 (Joint)

76 Elsie – 72 (Joint)

78 Bella – 71

79 Emilia – 70

80 Maeve – 69 (Joint)

80 Georgia – 69 (Joint)

82 Lottie – 65

83 Mollie – 62

84 Abigail – 61

85 Lucia – 60

86 Áine – 59

87 Cora – 58 (Joint)

87 Cadhla – 58 (Joint)

89 Lauren – 56 (Joint)

89 Heidi – 56 (Joint)

89 Evelyn – 56 (Joint)

89 Indie – 56 (Joint)

93 Penny – 55

94 Julia – 54

95 Ciara – 53 (Joint)

95 Isabel – 53 (Joint)

95 Nora – 53 (Joint)

95 Ayda – 53 (Joint)

99 Phoebe – 51

100 Nina- 50