100 top baby names for boys and girls in Ireland
and live on Freeview channel 276
The official list was unveiled by the Central Statistics Office from data collated from across the Republic of Ireland during the course of 2023.
Topping the list among the 4,181 boys’ names registered was the name Jack, with Noah coming in in second place. Among the 4,991 girls’ names registered, Grace was the popular with Fiadh second.
Separate data previously released from north of the border meanwhile shows that the top name for boys in Northern Ireland was Noah, followed by Jack, James, Cillian and Charlie. For girls the top name in Northern Ireland was Isla, followed by Fiadh, Grace, Emily and Olivia.
Irish names feature prominently, particularly for girls, continuing the rising trend of parents opting for ancient and modern variations of gaelic names.
The names climbing the charts to become the top risers in 2023 were Caelan, up 58 places to 50th place and Síofra, up 57 places to 100th place.
New Entries to the top 100 were Lucia, Cadhla and Síofra for girls and Caelan, Jude, Paddy, Éanna and Dáithí for boys.
As a point of comparison, the most popular names for girls and boys 50 years ago back in 1973 were Mary and John.
Below are the lists of the top 100 names and how many babies were registered with those names in the Republic of Ireland in 2023.
Boys
1 Jack – 561 babies
2 Noah – 473
3 James – 369
4 Rían – 339
5 Oisín – 330
6 Fionn – 306
7 Tadhg – 301
8 Liam – 289
9 Cillian – 275
10 Daniel- 256
11 Finn - 251
12 Conor – 244 (joint)
12 Charlie – 244 (joint)
14 Seán – 240
15 Michael – 239
16 Leo – 237
17 Theo – 233
18 Thomas – 227
19 Patrick – 221
20 Luke – 215
21 Tommy – 214
22 Oliver – 211
23 Adam – 201
24 Harry – 198
25 Luca - 197
26 Darragh – 195
27 Alex - 175
28 Bobby – 157
29 Cian – 156
30 Oscar – 154
31 John – 152 (Joint)
31 Max - 152 (Joint)
33 Ryan – 151
34 Páidí – 150
35 Jamie – 149
36 Ben – 147
37 Kai – 141 (Joint)
37 Ollie – 141 (Joint)
39 Tom – 135
40 Matthew – 134
41 Dylan – 132
42 Callum – 131
43 Sonny – 130
44 Sam – 129
45 Ethan – 127 (Joint)
45 Alfie – 127 (Joint)
47 David – 122
48 Alexander – 118
49 Mason – 116
50 Caelan – 114
51 Aaron – 111
52 Arlo – 110
53 Danny – 109 (Joint)
53 Shay – 109 (Joint)
55 Billy – 108
56 Jake – 106
57 Hugo – 105
58 Evan – 104 (Joint)
58 Lucas – 104 (Joint)
60 Jacob – 103
61 Nathan – 100 (Joint)
61 Donnacha – 100 (Joint)
63 Muhammad – 99
64 Freddie – 98
65 Teddy – 96
66 Joseph – 94 (Joint)
66 William – 94 (Joint)
66 Theodore – 94 (Joint)
69 Jayden – 93
70 Arthur – 91
71 Joshua – 89 (Joint)
71 Benjamin – 89 (Joint)
71 Archie – 89 (Joint)
74 Rory – 87
75 Eoin – 78 (Joint)
75 Mark – 78 (Joint)
75 Cathal – 78 (Joint)
75 Frankie – 78 (Joint)
75 Daithí – 78 (Joint)
80 Leon – 77
81 Ronan – 73 (Joint)
81 Logan – 73 (Joint)
83 Robert – 72 (Joint)
83 Martin – 72 (Joint)
83 Isaac – 72 (Joint)
83 Senan – 72 (Joint)
83 Odhrán – 72 (Joint)
88 Aidan – 69
89 Louis – 67
90 Samuel – 66 (Joint)
90 Tomás – 66 (Joint)
92 Ruairí – 64
93 Henry – 63
94 Joey – 62
95 Jude – 61
96 Dara – 60 (Joint)
96 Zach – 60 (Joint)
96 Paddy – 60 (Joint)
96 Éanna – 60 (Joint)
100 Kyle – 59
Girls
1 Grace – 339
2 Fiadh – 300
3 Emily – 297
4 Sophie – 283
5 Lily – 270
6 Ellie – 252
7 Mia - 242
8 Amelia – 241 (Joint)
8 Éabha – 241 (Joint)
10 Ella – 231
11 Isla – 227
12 Hannah – 226
13 Sophia – 218
14 Lucy – 214
15 Ava – 207
16 Sadie – 200
17 Olivia – 199
18 Freya – 188
19 Emma – 183
20 Chloe – 181
21 Robyn – 180
22 Molly – 176
23 Anna – 166 (Joint)
23 Croía – 166 (Joint)
25 Evie – 165
26 Caoimhe – 158
27 Saoirse – 157 (Joint)
27 Cara – 157 (Joint)
29 Sofia – 156
30 Millie – 150
31 Aoife – 148
32 Isabelle – 132
33 Bonnie – 130
34 Maya – 128 (Joint)
34 Ada – 128 (Joint)
36 Róisín – 127
37 Ruby – 126
38 Kate – 123 (Joint)
38 Alice – 123 (Joint)
40 Holly – 120 (Joint)
40 Erin – 120 (Joint)
40 Sadhbh 120 (Joint)
43 Leah – 119
44 Isabella – 118 (Joint)
44 Ailbhe – 118 (Joint)
44 Méabh – 118 (Joint)
47 Zoe – 115
48 Annie – 112
49 Ivy – 111
50 Willow – 110
51 Katie – 105
52 Eva – 104
53 Éala – 100
54 Clodagh – 98 (Joint)
54 Rosie – 98 (Joint)
56 Sienna- 97
57 Zara – 96
58 Daisy – 95 (Joint)
58 Aria – 95 (Joint)
60 Charlotte – 94 (Joint)
60 Ayla – 94 (Joint)
62 Sarah – 93
63 Rose – 91
64 Layla – 90 (Joint)
64 Maisie – 90 (Joint)
66 Mila – 88
67 Clara – 85 (Joint)
67 Fíadh - 85 (Joint)
69 Faye – 84
70 Harper – 82
71 Hazel – 77 (Joint)
71 Aoibhín – 77 (Joint)
73 Niamh – 75 (Joint)
73 Maria – 75 (Joint)
73 Hailey – 75 (Joint)
76 Eve – 72 (Joint)
76 Elsie – 72 (Joint)
78 Bella – 71
79 Emilia – 70
80 Maeve – 69 (Joint)
80 Georgia – 69 (Joint)
82 Lottie – 65
83 Mollie – 62
84 Abigail – 61
85 Lucia – 60
86 Áine – 59
87 Cora – 58 (Joint)
87 Cadhla – 58 (Joint)
89 Lauren – 56 (Joint)
89 Heidi – 56 (Joint)
89 Evelyn – 56 (Joint)
89 Indie – 56 (Joint)
93 Penny – 55
94 Julia – 54
95 Ciara – 53 (Joint)
95 Isabel – 53 (Joint)
95 Nora – 53 (Joint)
95 Ayda – 53 (Joint)
99 Phoebe – 51
100 Nina- 50
For more information and further breakdowns check out https://www.cso.ie/en/releasesandpublications/ep/p-ibn/irishbabiesnames2023/keyfindings/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.