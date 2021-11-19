Derry claims title for the tallest Christmas tree in Ireland

The council maintenance and electrical teams have been busy preparing for the big switch on which takes place on Sunday, placing lights all over town and putting together the tree.

The 60ft tree in Guildhall square is accompanied by three 40ft trees, placed behind the Guildhall facing the River Foyle, in Waterloo Place and in Ebrington Square.

Joe Cregan, who works with the maintenance and electrical team, says that the tree is the “largest tree of its type across Ireland.”

The tallest Christmas tree in Ireland.

“Trees are harder to come by these days, so artificial seems to be the way to go, and they do look the part whenever they’re lit up.”

Mr Cregan continued: “There’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes, and a lot of work contractors are doing, working late at nights.

“Also, Guildhall Square, and around the town will have new 3D features this year so hopefully they will look well and everybody will get a nice glimpse of these and it will brighten up the festive season.”

Mr Cregan says that his team are exited for the public to see the work that they’ve done.

“On Behalf of the M&E section and the maintenance teams of Derry City and Strabane District Council, we would like to wish you all a very happy Christmas and we hope you enjoy the festive experience that we’ve created.”

The Christmas lights will be switched on this Sunday by Santa himself as he travels through the city switching each light on.

The event will start at Bishop street at 6pm, and finish at Custom House street, where the tallest tree in Ireland is standing.

Santa will be joined by other festive characters as he travels through the city.

Derry & Strabane Mayor Graham Warke says he is exited to see the city lit up.

“After last year’s virtual program, it is particularly pleasing to allow people to attend the switch-on in person again and Council’s maintenance and electrical teams have been working hard this week to ensure the city is looking resplendent” the Mayor said.

The parade will travel through Bishop Street, The Diamond, Ferryquay Street, Newmarket Street, Orchard Street, Foyle Street, Foyle Embankment, City Hotel roundabout (left lane), Strand Road, Waterloo Place and will finish at Custom House Street.