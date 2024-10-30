Derry model Joanna Cooper and Irish rugby star husband Conor Murray welcome new baby
The Pennyburn native and her Irish rugby star husband Conor Murray announced they were expecting a baby back in May this year.
Joanna took to Instagram page, @joannecoops to thank all those who had sent well wishes, including many among her 175,000 plus followers on the social media platform.
In a message accompany a picture of herself holding the newborn baby boy, Joanna said: “Thank you for all your gorgeous messages… it’s been a week of pure exhausting bliss.”
A separate post featured the newborn confirmed that the baby’s name is Alfie Murray and that he was born on October 22.
New Derry mother Joanna founded her own Irish company ‘Coops Cocktails’ in 2023 ‘with the help of extremely talented mixologists’.
In June the same year she married Ireland rugby legend and Limerick native Conor Murray.
