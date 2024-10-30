Derry model Joanna Cooper and Irish rugby star husband Conor Murray welcome new baby

Derry model and entrepreneur Joanna Cooper has announced the great news that her little baby has now been born.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pennyburn native and her Irish rugby star husband Conor Murray announced they were expecting a baby back in May this year.

Joanna took to Instagram page, @joannecoops to thank all those who had sent well wishes, including many among her 175,000 plus followers on the social media platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a message accompany a picture of herself holding the newborn baby boy, Joanna said: “Thank you for all your gorgeous messages… it’s been a week of pure exhausting bliss.”

Derry model and entrepreneur Joanna Cooper and her husband, Ireland rugby player Conor Murray pictured back in 2023 at the Breitling Boutique Dublin launch party and Six Nations celebration in Dublin. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for Breitling)

A separate post featured the newborn confirmed that the baby’s name is Alfie Murray and that he was born on October 22.

New Derry mother Joanna founded her own Irish company ‘Coops Cocktails’ in 2023 ‘with the help of extremely talented mixologists’.

In June the same year she married Ireland rugby legend and Limerick native Conor Murray.

You can find out more about Joanna’s business at https://coopscocktails.com/contact/