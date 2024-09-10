All roads lead to the grounds of St. Brigid’s College this Saturday, September 14 for the Greater Shantallow ‘Friends of St. Brigid’s’ End-of-Summer Community Festival’.

A host of activities for all ages is being organised for the event, which runs from 1pm and 4pm, along with live music and a barbecue.

The ‘Heart of Our Community’ event is an inter-generational festival fun-day, and all ages are being encoruaged to come along.

Funded by the Housing Executive’s Cohesion Fund, this year’s festival will include activities ranging from Carousel Rides, Bouncy Castles, Obstacle Course, Last Man Standing Wipe Out, Football Darts, Balloon Modelling, Kidz Farm and more.

END-OF-SUMMER FESTIVAL LAUNCH. . . . .St. Brigid's College Year 9 student Harry Preston points to the place to be this Saturday, 14th September for the Greater Shantallow End-of-Summer Festival in the grounds of St. Brigid's College from 1.00pm – 4.00pm. Included are representatives from Greater Shantallow Area Partnership, Friends of St. Brigid’s, Housing Executive (funders), St. Brigid's College and local councillors. (Photo: JIm McCafferty Photography)

There will also be live music/ entertainment throughout the day as well as the barbeque, tea and coffee stall and a raffle.

Speaking at Monday’s launch at St Brigid’s College, Tina Doolin, Project Development Officer, Greater Shantallow Area Partnership, appealed for a great turnout on Saturday as in previous years.

“The Friends of St. Brigid’s Association is a community organisation set up in 2013 to encourage people of all ages within the Greater Shantallow Area to engage in the life of St Brigid’s College and the wider community. It also aims to help raise the confidence and aspiration of children and young people by developing and inspiring civic values and encouraging voluntary and community activity,” Tina said, adding:

“We are delighted that this year’s festival is again funded by the Housing Executive’s Cohesion Fund and their continued support offers an opportunity for all ages to come together, share in the fun and take pride in the Outer North Area and the strong sense of community it embodies.

“Let’s hope the weather will be good for us and we can end this summer on a high note with everyone having some fun and enjoying the barbecue.”

Saturday’s event is free to attend and everyone is welcome.