Derry among cheapest places in UK for night out on New Year’s Eve

Ticket seller Skiddle has calculated that Derry is one of the cheapest places in the United Kingdom for a night out on New Year’s Eve.

The company analysed the average cost of a list of items from Numbeo, including a new outfit, alcohol, fast food, cigarettes, and transport.

They found the expected cost for an individual for a night out in Derry was £77.92 – sixth cheapest in the UK.

Salisbury was the cheapest city for a night out on New Year’s Eve, with an expected cost of £73.63 per person.

The expected cost covers the price of a few domestic and imported beers, a bottle of wine, a new dress, a pack of cigarettes, a fast-food meal, public transport, and a taxi fare for a local journey.

Gloucester was in second place, with costs averaging £74.35 per person on New Year’s Eve.

Ranking third was Stoke-on-Trent, where the cost is £74.51 per person.

In fourth place was Doncaster, where individuals are expected to spend approximately £75.63 on a night out.

Kingston upon Hull ranked fifth, where individuals are expected to spend £76.85

Derry ranked sixth, where a night out costs £77.92 per person.

Ranking seventh was Wrexham, where partygoers are expected to spend approximately £78.08 on a night out this New Year’s Eve.

Colchester ranked eighth, with an average spend of £78.29 per person.

In ninth place was Leicester, where individuals are expected to spend £79.91 this New Year’s Eve.

And Chelmsford ranked tenth, where a night out will cost £80.42 per person on New Year’s Eve.

Lisa Lewis, Senior Marketing Manager at Skiddle, has commented on the findings: “New Year’s Eve can often come with a hefty price tag, but some UK cities offer surprisingly affordable nights out to ring in the New Year.

"Smaller cities and towns often lead the way, with local pubs, community events, and smaller venues providing budget-friendly options that don’t skimp on the atmosphere.

“These celebrations prove that you don’t need to break the bank to enjoy a memorable New Year’s Eve, as vibrant experiences can be found at a fraction of the cost in cities like Salisbury and Gloucester, when compared with notoriously expensive nights out in London and Edinburgh.”

More details can be found at https://www.skiddle.com/newyear