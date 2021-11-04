Lidl in Derry launching annual Charity ‘Supermarket Sweep’

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, November 13 for two weeks one winning ticket will be chosen per store. The winner will get the chance to do a ‘supermarket sweep’ around the store and collect as much Christmas shopping as they can manage in two minutes. Last year, a Limavady man claimed £106.62 worth of groceries in the dash.

Lidl NI’s Head of Sales Operations, Gordon Cruikshanks, said, “With 100% of ticket sales going directly to charity partner NSPCC NI, Trolley Dash is our flagship charity fundraising event, raising around £100,000 each year and providing a major boost to NSPCC at a critical time of the year. It’s also the event that we as a team look forward to most as shoppers try to snap up all their favourite festive food in a frantic two-minute dash around the store.

Christmas can be a difficult time for many and we are proud to not only support NSPCC Northern Ireland, but also to gift Christmas shopping to 41 families across the region and helping to lighten the load at this time of year when money can be tight. We’re anticipating a big interest in Trolley Dash this year so I would encourage everyone to purchase a ticket in their local Lidl store to be in with a chance of winning. Good luck to all entrants!”

Joanne McMaster, NSPCC NI, Gordon Cruikshanks, Lidl NI and Miya McGovern.

Joanne McMaster, Supporter Fundraising Manager, NSPCC Northern Ireland said, “NSPCC is delighted to be part of the Trolley Dash again this year. Over the years we’ve seen the benefits of donations made by the exceptionally generous Lidl Northern Ireland customers at a time of year when funds are greatly needed.

“Christmas can be an incredibly difficult time of year for children who are suffering abuse and neglect and being at home for a long stretch can be a nightmare for them. Our Childline service is there 7 days a week, 24 hours a day and even on Christmas Day, staffed by our keyworker counsellors and supervisors.

When a young person needs help, Childline can be a lifeline so when a child feels like they have nowhere else to turn, it’s vital that we’re here, ready to listen. The funds raised by Lidl Northern Ireland really do help enormously to make this possible.”

Tickets cost £1 and will be available to buy in Lidl stores from Saturday , November 13 to Saturday, November 28. All winners will be contacted my phone on Wednesday, December 1 and invited to part-take in the Trolley Dash on Saturday, December 11. More information can be found on Lidl-ni.co.uk