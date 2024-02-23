Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The meeting is due to take place in Sandinos at 7pm on Monday, March 11 and is open to the public.

It will be led by local campaigner Karl Duncan, who said that creating a stronger arts and culture sector is crucial to the revitalisation of the city.

Mr. Duncan said: “Derry is a city that punches far above our weight in our arts and culture offerings. We are in a prime position to build a reputation as the cultural capital of Ireland and have proven many times that we are a hot spot for international events. However, the reality is that in order to thrive and develop, the arts and nightlife sector in Derry needs proper financial resourcing and sustained investment.

Shipquay Street by night. (File picture)

“We have a wealth of tourism, and cultural offerings for local people, stemming from our musical talent, our historic significance, our blossoming theatre sector, and our television fame. It is key that we renew our focus on creating opportunities to train a new generation of skilled artists and creatives, no matter their background."

Karl Duncan said there that measures such as increased Arts Council funding for creatives in Derry, an expansion of the creative schools programme locally, and a strengthened tourism strategy for the city following the recent public consultation could be small steps which, along with other initiatives, “take us towards increasing the dynamism of our rich cultural assets”.

“I’d like to encourage local people to come along and have their say on the future of nightlife and arts in the city,” Karl said, adding:

Karl Duncan has organised the meeting, which will take place in March.

"It is time to revisit how we can support creativity and build on existing successes to create a bold new vision for nightlife, arts, and culture in Derry.”