Reese’s has confirmed the launch of its white chocolate bar

The product will be stocked in SPAR stores across the UK

The bar will be priced at £1.50

Peanut Butter favourite, Reeses has confirmed the launch of a white chocolate bar.

The brand-new bar which is sure to be a hit with Reese’s fans features the classic creamy peanut butter centre of the original bar, but with a smooth white chocolate coating.

The white chocolate version of the American chocolate bar is named the Reese’s Peanut Butter White Bar, was launched on Thursday February 30, and will be stocked in SPAR stores across the UK.

Gemma Turner at SPAR said, “We’re so excited to offer the new Reese’s Peanut Butter White Bar at SPAR. Launches like this give our customers something unique to enjoy while making SPAR the go-to destination for exciting treats.”

American chocolate brand Reese’s confirms the launch of brand-new product | Joseph Hendrickson - stock.adobe.com

Lara Duncan, UK Country Manager at The Hershey Company, added: “Reese’s fans love innovation, and we know they will be thrilled with this latest creation. The combination of peanut butter and white chocolate flavour is a game-changer.”

Reese’s Peanut Butter White Bar will be priced at £1.50.

Other Reese’s products include; Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Mini, Reese’s Peanut Butter Easter Egg and many more.

