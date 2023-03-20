News you can trust since 1772
Search is on for best pubs in Ireland as nominations open for Bar of Year Awards 2023

Popular pubs on both sides of the border across the north west are among those who can now apply for official recognition as the 2023 Irish Bar of the Year Awards is officially open for entries.

By Brendan McDaid
Published 20th Mar 2023, 17:24 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 17:24 GMT

There are over 25 categories in the awards with the deadline date for entries being May 5.

To enter, bars must complete an online entry form, and a panel of industry experts will then review and judge the entries.

The winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony, which will take place in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin on Monday, August 21.

An empty pint of Guinness. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
An empty pint of Guinness. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
An empty pint of Guinness. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
The awards are open to all bars, whether a traditional pub, a modern bar, or a trendy cocktail lounge. Judges will be looking for unique personality, excellent service, and outstanding customer experience.

Organisers have confirmed to the Journal that the awards are open to all bars north and south.

For more information visit www.baroftheyear.ie/ or contact the Events Team on (00353) 1 640-1777 or email [email protected]

