There are over 25 categories in the awards with the deadline date for entries being May 5.

To enter, bars must complete an online entry form, and a panel of industry experts will then review and judge the entries.

The winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony, which will take place in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin on Monday, August 21.

An empty pint of Guinness. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The awards are open to all bars, whether a traditional pub, a modern bar, or a trendy cocktail lounge. Judges will be looking for unique personality, excellent service, and outstanding customer experience.

Organisers have confirmed to the Journal that the awards are open to all bars north and south.

