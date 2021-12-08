100,000 new homes to be built over next 15 years, announces Minister Deirdre Hargey

The Minister, who was visiting Derry today along with her Sinn Féin Ministerial colleagues, said the strategy is to deliver 100,000 plus homes over its 15 year lifetime.

“I want at least a third of these homes to be social homes. These homes will be high quality and deliver for a wide range of needs, including the needs of our ageing population, those with disabilities and our children and young people.

“Transforming housing supply will require a collective response from the Executive and real collaboration. It must major on engaging with those people who are in housing need. This approach is built on the principle that those who are most affected by poor housing are best placed to help design or redesign it.”

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey speaking at a media briefing in the Guildhall, on Wednesday morning, during a Sinn Fein Ministerial visit to Derry for a series of meetings.

A consultation period will now run from today until 9 February 2022.

The Minister continued: “Access to a safe and secure home is a basic human right – I have set out how I will build quality homes where they are needed. My department is seeking your views on my draft Housing Supply Strategy.

“Your participation in this stage of the Strategy development is critical and I would urge you to get involved.

“Everyone should have access to a safe, secure and affordable place to call home – lets make this happen”

Details of the consultation documents and online survey can be found at: www.communities-ni.gov.uk/consultations/consultation-new-housing-supply-strategyA series of online workshops will also run throughout the duration of the consultation. Details of how to register for can be found at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/draft-housing-supply-strategy-open-public-consultation-sessions-tickets-217551200497

Derry Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson welcomed the launch of Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey’s plan to build 100,000 over the next 15 years.

The Foyle MLA said: “Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has launched a plan to build 100,000 homes over the next 15 years on her visit to Derry today.

“This will deliver high-quality, social and affordable homes in record breaking numbers for workers and families across the north.

“I have seen the impact of the Housing Executive stopping building homes in our communities, that’s why we are transforming housing and working to kickstart a major house-building programme.

“Everyone should have access to a stable and secure home.