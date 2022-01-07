Co-ownership uptake extremely low in Derry

The total number of purchases under the Co-Ownership programme between 2016 and 2021 was 110 in Foyle and 55 in West Tyrone.

There were 4,701 purchases across the north as a whole.

The 110 applications in Derry accounted for two per cent of this total while the wider Strabane area accounted for a miniscule one per cent.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

The greatest uptake was in Upper Bann (684), South Antrim (432), Lagan Valley (417) and North Down (403).

The housing minister Deirdre Hargey released a breakdown of Co-Ownership homes delivered by constituency over the last five years in response to an Assembly Question.

The scheme is a joint public/private initiative between the Department for Communities and Co-Ownership, a not-for-profit organisation that says its goal is to help people get onto the property ladder who cannot do it by themselves.