Co-ownership uptake extremely low in Derry

The Derry and West Tyrone areas posted the lowest uptake of a state sponsored home co-ownership scheme over the past five years, it’s been revealed.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 7th January 2022, 10:50 am

The total number of purchases under the Co-Ownership programme between 2016 and 2021 was 110 in Foyle and 55 in West Tyrone.

There were 4,701 purchases across the north as a whole.

The 110 applications in Derry accounted for two per cent of this total while the wider Strabane area accounted for a miniscule one per cent.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

The greatest uptake was in Upper Bann (684), South Antrim (432), Lagan Valley (417) and North Down (403).

The housing minister Deirdre Hargey released a breakdown of Co-Ownership homes delivered by constituency over the last five years in response to an Assembly Question.

The scheme is a joint public/private initiative between the Department for Communities and Co-Ownership, a not-for-profit organisation that says its goal is to help people get onto the property ladder who cannot do it by themselves.

“Co-Ownership is NI’s regional body for shared ownership. We are a registered housing association and industrial & provident society regulated and funded by a combination of private finance and the Department for Communities. We are governed by a Board of Management, made up of non-executive directors elected from the shareholders. Board members are unpaid volunteers,” it states.

