It’s not quite there yet but I thought I’d give an update this week (I’m actually off on holidays so doing this a week in advance) on a section of my garden where I wanted to create a cottage style, random flower bed from scratch this year.

My back garden is mostly yellow clay which is useless for growing most things unless you work it and this particular patch I had dug by hand over a decade ago and mixed in a few bags of compost and topsoil to try and loosen and improve the heavy, compacted earth. But in recent years it has been reclaimed by grass and I’ve just let it go.

I remember it was hard work at the time as it’s a sizeable enough plot and I doubt I’d be fit for it today. So this time I bought a discounted rotovator and got to work back in April rotating the top sods and digging in some dry tomato feed fertiliser and compost. Thankfully the soil underneath was in very good condition and loosened easily, and with the machine plugged in, something that took several days last time only took a few hours.

The only thing that was in this part of the garden were a few clumps of weeds, thistles, and a couple of hardy gladioli bulbs which pop up every year. Everything growing there now, bar a few herbs bought in a garden centre, was grown from seed and planted out after the threat of frost had past back in early May here is Zone 9b in the north of Ireland.

Before and after: Creating a cottage garden effect from scratch.

And there were hundreds of them, seedlings of all different types of flowers, some annuals, some biennials and a few perennials.

I half expected the whole lot of these young tender plants to be demolished by slugs overnight and tried copper tape rings around those known to be most vulnerable, including lupins, dahlias, hollyhock and lunaria (honesty). I lost a few but more survived than didn’t, so I have to be happy with that, particularly given the awful wet weather this spring and summer and the many, many gardeners reporting from across Ireland how they have been plagued with more slugs and snails than any other year as a result. Thankfully my garden hasn’t been too badly affected at all, and once I noticed a plant under attack, I got the homemade garlic wash spray out and drenched the affected seedling, with great results.

So ten weeks since the dig, what’s in thereand how’s it all doing? Well, there is a lot of plants that have not flowered yet and some that will not flower until next spring because they are biennials, but I think it’s fair to say its changed for the better with splashes of colour and texture across what was really a blank and boring canvas.

The star of the show so far this summer would have to be the huge oriental poppies in shades of red, pink and white which have reached over four feet tall with flowers that are as big as your hand. I have mentioned before in this blog how I found an unmarked, mystery clear plastic packet of seeds from many years back that hadn’t been opened. Some turned out to be horse radishes but most were these showy poppies. I don’t remember buying seeds of either description before so they may have come free with something else. I’m glad I tried them though as the colour and the way they move on their long stems in the wind is quite mesmerising. The radishes dotted in among them meanwhile have also produced tall plants with little clumps of off-white flowers. Also in amongst these at the front of the plot are some left over alyssum, pansy and lobelia seedlings and I’ve just added a few left over oxeye daisy seedlings to cover a bald patch as noticeable as my own.

Some of the plants springing to life include large oriental poppies, California poppies and lupins.

There are around 25 calendula plants of different varieties in this patch and although dwarfed by the poppies, they are holding their own for beauty with a mass of dazzling orange discs that looks far more striking in person than in photos. Another plant that is proving it has prolific flowering power is the California poppies – much smaller than the giant oriental ones and much more compact but holding their own for beauty with their golden yellow cups only opening when the sun comes out. There are hundreds of heads currently on the bushy little godetia (also known as clarkia and also grown from seed), with the first two opening this week. Once the rest bloom this should add a wavey streak of purple, pink and white across the centre of the plot. Dotted around the garden are cornflower blues, red and yellow nasturtiums and pure white baby’s breath, which really adds an ethereal, delicate touch.

In terms of herbs, there’s lemon balm, marjoram, rosemary, and half a dozen young lavenders in the mix, while dotted throughout are dozens of young sweet william, which won’t come into flower until next year. Towards the back of the garden are many of the taller plants I had sown earlier in the year including numerous hollyhock and papery white statice, along with larkspur, dahlias, cosmos and the honesty, which will flower next spring.

The back of the fence also now has some sweet pea climbing up it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Honestly, I wasn’t expecting the plot to develop as well as it has and it’s a crowded house as I have over-sown and over planted but thankfully everything seems to be doing just fine, and looking on the bright side, all the rain has meant I haven’t had to water it once!