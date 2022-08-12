The Range confirms Derry expansion as Buncrana Road store to stay

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company confirmed to the Journal that the new store will be in addition to its store at Faustina Retail Park in the cityside and is not a relocation.

A spokesperson said: “This store is in addition to the Buncrana Road store not a replacement, so there will be two Range stores in the Derry area.”

The Range announced yesterday announced it was opening a new store at Crescent Link Retail Park in the city.

The Range is opening a new store in Derry's Waterside.

The new store will open next Friday, August 19 and will be located at Units 5 & 6, Crescent Link Retail Park, and is due to be opened next Friday at 9am.

Speaking about the new Waterside store, a spokesperson for the company said the new outlet has created a total of 41 new jobs, providing a fantastic boost to the local economy.

“Customers will be able to discover all their favourite great value Range products in their new store,” said the spokesperson. “From home styling accessories to DIY essentials and cleaning must-haves to garden tools, there’s so much to discover.

The new The Range store will open at Crescent Link in Derry. (Google Earth)

“There are exclusive summer offers running across the new store until September 4, but hurry, once they’re gone, they’re gone.”