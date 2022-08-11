The Range to open new Derry store creating 41 jobs

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be located at Units 5 & 6, Crescent Link Retail Park and is due to be opened next Friday at 9am.

The Range currently operates a store in the cityside at Faustina Retail Park off the Buncrana Road.

Speaking about the new Waterside store, a spokesperson for the company said: “The store will provide the local area with all the Home and Leisure products you would expect from the range at opening and has created a total of 41 new jobs providing a fantastic boost to the local economy, both during the build and now as it prepares for opening.

The new The Range store will open at Crescent Link in Derry. (Google Earth)

“Customers will be able to discover all their favourite great value Range products in their new store.

“From home styling accessories to DIY essentials and cleaning must-haves to garden tools, there’s so much to discover. There are exclusive summer offers running across the new store until 4th September, but hurry, once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

The new store is located at: The Range Units 5&6, Crescent Link Retail Park, Derry, BT47 6SA.

Opening hours will be: Monday – Friday 9am – 9pm, Saturday 9am - 8pm, Sunday 1pm – 6pm