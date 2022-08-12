Clinic for struggling citizens to signpost them to unclaimed benefits

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey is urging people to contact her Department to check their eligibility for financial support in the face of the ongoing cost of living crisis.

A 'Make the Call' clinic is scheduled for the Central Library on Tuesday, September 27.

The 'Make the Call' service assists people in accessing a wide range of benefits and supports to which they are entitled but have not been claiming.

Minister urges people to ‘Make the Call’ as cost of living crisis deepens

Ms. Hargey said: “I am determined to do whatever I can to support people and families struggling to deal with mounting and inescapable financial pressures.

“The 'Make the Call' service is designed to maximise benefit support and by bringing the service into communities, people can call in and talk with staff who can look at whatever assistance might be available to them.

“The team is available for confidential, face-to-face discussions and can guide you through the process and check possible eligibility. Last month of the 4,927 who made the call, 1,681 of them have been identified as having new entitlements to benefits and other support services.”

The Make the Call team is providing surgeries at local libraries throughout the north next month including Derry's Central Library.