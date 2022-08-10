Derry posties to strike for better pay over four days

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local postwomen and men will lay down their satchels on Friday, August 26, Wednesday, August 31, Thursday, September 8 and Friday, September 9 in what the CWU has billed the biggest strike of summer so far.

It is expected over 115,000 postal workers across the north and Britain will take part unless there is an 11th hour deal with the Royal Mail Group over pay and conditions.

The decision follows the union’s recent ballot for strike action, which saw members vote by 97.6 per cent on a 77 per cent turnout to take action.

The CWU served notice to management of the RMG on Tuesday.

The union claims the ballot was the biggest mandate for strike action reached since the implementation of the 2016 Trade Union Act.

The CWU said it is seeking an 'adequate pay award that covers the current cost of living increases for our members' and is arguing that a 2 per cent pay rise is not enough given that inflation has soared to 11.7 per cent.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “Nobody takes the decision to strike lightly, but postal workers are being pushed to the brink.

“There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve.

“We can’t keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks."

CWU Deputy General Secretary Terry Pullinger said: “Our members worked miracles during the pandemic and know full well what they are worth.