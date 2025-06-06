Derry & Strabane Anti-Poverty Action Plan approved while concerns raised over Executive response

Derry and Strabane Councillors have said a Stormont anti-poverty strategy is needed more than ever, as one in four children in the district are living poverty.

At this month’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting, members approved council’s own Anti-poverty Action Plan.

Director of Legacy, Oonagh McGillion, informed members that council had now identified several lead delivery partners, such as NI Anti-Poverty Network and Foyle Network Foundation, and members were also asked to approve the establishment of a working group to implement the strategy.

Ms McGillion noted that, while a draft strategy was unveiled last month, council was “working in the vacuum of not having access to the Northern Ireland Anti -Poverty Strategy”.

A previous anti-poverty protest in Derry.

“The remit really for ourselves was to try to identify local actions, within the parameters of what we could do both as a local authority and with our local partners,” she added. “[An] earlier presentation asked what would success look like and local residents are saying better paid jobs, more affordable housing, improved health outcomes, access for people with disabilities to jobs. Many of these issues are outside of the remit of council, and for that reason we’ll be working very closely with colleagues across Government departments to see what additional things can be taken forward.”

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said council needed to do “everything we can to try and address deprivation and poverty across the district”.

“But the reason why our council initiated this was because there wasn’t an overarching anti -poverty strategy coming from the Stormont and there still isn’t,” he added.

“In the last couple of weeks the Executive has agreed a draft strategy after 19 years, and all the reports I’ve heard about content is that it is an absolute disgrace.”

“It has thrown out all the proposals recommendations made by the Advisory Panel and will not address the issue of poverty and deprivation across the North.

“I’m sure everybody’s seen the report in the Derry Journal, that says 25 .4 percent of children in our city and district are living in poverty. That’s actually getting worse and without an overarching anti-poverty strategy led by the Executive, I think it’s going to be very difficult for council to undo the barriers to helping people move forward.”

SDLP councillor Rory Farrell said that the strategy was “positive”, but agreed that an overarching strategy from the Executive was needed.

He highlighted a recent academic study – by Queen’s University and Leeds University – which identified Derry City and Strabane as having the highest levels of deprivation across the UK.

“They [also] looked at employment deprivation and we came 13th, they looked at education deprivation and we came first, and they looked at health deprivation and we came third,” he said. “So we’re in the top 20 on those four, across The North, England, Scotland and Wales.

“That’s not a place to be but that’s the reality, so we do need to see an anti-poverty strategy from the Executive. We’re waiting 18 years on a strategy, [it] was announced about two weeks ago that the Executive had agreed it in draft form and that it would be published for public consultation. That hasn’t happened yet.”

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson argued that it was “no coincidence” that poverty levels are highest in areas bordering the Republic of Ireland.

He concluded: “It’s a positive step that there’s a draft strategy in place, but it needs to be resourced. We’ve seen 14 years of Tory austerity, that has led to the poverty within this council area, and we’re currently seeing really challenging budgets within Stormont departments.

“It’s really important that we do what we can, either at a six -county level or at a local council level, but Partition has been holding back economies; has failed people in this council area for over 100 years.”

“The biggest anti -poverty strategy is ending Partition and having a proper plan to grow our economy; protect the people that live in this part of Ireland from disastrous policy decisions that are taken in London.”

Andrew Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter