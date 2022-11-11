Foodbank seeking ‘Christmas treats’ as Mayor Duffy acknowledges festive season a ‘burden’ for struggling families

She said: “Our communities are really struggling at the moment and there are genuinely people who cannot pay their bills and the additional burden of Christmas is making things more difficult.

"The efforts by the Foyle Food bank to help provide some Christmas treats for those in need is a fantastic initiative and one which I am sure will be well supported by the people of Derry and Strabane who are never shy of reaching deep into their pockets and giving their hard earned money to help others.”

The mayor is lending her support to the Foyle Food Bank’s Christmas initiative by making an urgent appeal for donations of Christmas food items such as selection boxes, sweets, biscuits, gift sets or vouchers and also encouraging volunteers to come forward to assist with the roll out of the campaign.

Mayor Duffy said she is very aware that lots of people are currently struggling to pay their bills as a result of the spiralling costs of fuel, electricity and food, and that money is very tight but thanks to the kindness and generosity of the people of the Derry City and Strabane District Council area she is confident there will be huge support for the campaign.

In addition to seeking donations of Christmas selection boxes, sweets, cakes.

Shortbread, biscuits, lemonade, supermarket or butcher vouchers and gift sets for the Christmas campaign, the Mayor is encouraging volunteers who have some spare time and are willing to help pack the food parcels or take part in the Tesco food drive in early December to come forward.

"Now more than ever we need to pull together and work collectively to support our communities and those most in need. Please donate what you can to the Food Foyle Bank via this link - https://foyle.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-money/

“Anyone with a few hours to spare are being asked to volunteer to assist with their Christmas packing and sorting donations every day next week starting Monday next 14 November between 11am - 3pm. The team are also taking part in a food drive at Tesco on Thurs 1st, Fri 2nd and Sat 3rd Dec between 10am - 5pm if any members of the public are available to help please contact the Food Bank directly to express an interest – Tel 028 71 263699 or 077161 29788,” she said.

Just a few weeks ago the Mayor held a meeting with representatives from the local growth partnerships, as well as social supermarkets, food banks and advice centres to get an insight into the daily challenges faced by the sector as they work to provide support and services at this difficult time.

It’s one of a series of meetings which the Mayor intends to host with the purpose of identifying what services are available across the community, voluntary, public and private sectors how information is communicated and shared to those most in need and what additional steps can be taken to address any gaps identified.