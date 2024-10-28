The 147 acre property is located two miles outside of Derry on the Ballougry Road overlooking the River Foyle.

Regular users of the popular Foyle Valley Greenway – colloquially known as the ‘Line’ – will be familiar with the impressive farm buildings and houses on the rolling farmland situated just south of the city.

The centrepiece of the property is Milltown Lodge, described by estate agency Savills as an ‘attractive, detached period property within a charming setting, constructed 1936 on the grounds of the late 18th century Milltown Lodge’.

"Located immediately adjacent to Milltown Lodge is a detached one, two and three storey multi bay red brick farm building constructed c.1857 as the farm buildings to Milltown House (formerly Milton Lodge).

"The gradient slopes up towards the Ballougry road, whereby the building then changes from two/three storey to single storey in height, with a raised courtyard and an enclosed sunken yard to the west,” Savills advise.

The property also includes Milltown Upper, a detached 3-bed bungalow on an elevated site with unimpeded views across the Foyle river, the city and beyond at 12 Ballougry Road and a self-contained commercial yard on a site area of about 0.96 acres, with two commercial sheds and a former tractor shed, at 11 and 13 Ballougry Road.

Extensive farmland – 99 acres at Ballougry Road and 39.53 acres at Letterkenny Road – are available as part of the sale.

The collection of properties has a distinguished history.

The sales documents explain: “Milltown Farm was initially occupied by a Mr. Kennedy Esq, who had vacated the farm by 1837 when the Ordnance Survey Memoirs recorded that Milltown Farm was the residence of Captain Henry Lecky.

"During the 1840s, Milltown Farm was then occupied by the Rev. James Crawford, the minister of Londonderry Second Presbyterian until his death in 1868.

“Following Crawfords death, the dwelling house at Milltown Farm was utilised as a manse by the Rev. Matthew Wilson of Londonderry Second Presbyterian.

"Wilson remained in the property until 1897 when Milltown Farm was briefly occupied by John McClatchie, a bank manager. By 1901, ownership of the farm had passed to Robert Allen Wilson, a local solicitor and ‘Clerk of Crown and Peace' for Co. Donegal.

"In that year, the census noted that the farm buildings were utilised as two stables, a coach house, two cow houses, two piggeries, two foul houses and a barn.”

The estate agency advises that the complex was purchased by the McCaul family in the 1930s and has remained in the family until today.

“The Wilson family retained ownership of Milltown Farm until 1936, whereby it was then acquired by Dr. George McCaul and remains in the McCaul family's ownership to this present day.

"George McCaul then built Milltown Lodge on the site of the former Milton Lodge in 1936, following his acquisition of the farm. Milltown farm buildings were then listed B1 in 1979,” Savills confirm.