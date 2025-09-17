£2.5 million refurbishment plan unveiled for Derry’s Da Vinci's Hotel

Da Vinci’s Hotel Derry has announced plans for a £2.5m refurbishment which is scheduled for completion in Autumn 2026.

The new owners, who also own the 4 Star Ebrington Hotel in the city, are set to apply to Derry & Strabane District Council for permission to proceed with various redevelopments at the hotel in the coming days as part of an overall £2.5 million regeneration programme.

Renovation works are due to commence in November under the guidance of RPP architects and will see 38 guest rooms undergo a full redesign in a two-phase project to meet 4 star standards.

This includes upgraded technology and refreshed interiors including a redesign of the ground floor restaurant, toilets, lobby and function room as well as an extension to the hotel’s iconic public bar, with provision of a new Orangerie and the launch of the restaurant.

The hotel will remain fully operational throughout the refurbishment period, with works phased to minimise disruption to guests and ensure continuity of service across all facilities.

“Da Vinci’s Hotel is a property of remarkable heritage and untapped potential,” said Cecil Doherty, Managing Director. “This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter - not only for the hotel, but for our growing presence in Northwest hospitality sector.

"Our goal is to restore Da Vinci’s to its former grandeur, while creating something truly special for both Derry and our international guests.”

He added: “The ambitious plans for Da Vinci’s will help us go even further in showcasing the best in authentic Northwest hospitality – which is particularly important as international travel into the city continues to grow. We’re very much looking forward to showing off the results of the refurbishment when it is complete.”

The hotel currently offers 64 bedrooms; however, this will be increased to 72 guest rooms once regenerations works have been completed.

Da Vinci’s Hotel on the Culmore Road was opened by the Garvan O’Doherty Group in 2001. It was taken over by Edmund and Patrick Simpson, hoteliers from Co Donegal who own Belfast’s Lansdowne and Benedicts hotels, in July 2024 before they sold it to Holly Avenue Company in April 2025, making is the sister company of their 4 Star, 89-bedroom Ebrington Hotel, which opened in July 2023 in the former barracks at Ebrington Square in the city.