The end of European funding: Derry MLA says jobs, organisations at risk

He was speaking amid uncertainty around a replacement scheme to the European Social Fund (ESF) Programme. Funding provided through the initiative is set to end in March 2023.

Mr Durkan (pictured) said the absence of clarity around the proposed Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF), threatens the future delivery of support services which will impact some 10,000 service users. He has written to relevant ministers asking for urgent engagement with the British government.

The Foyle MLA said: “The European Social Fund has been an important source of funding for a wide range of organisations within the voluntary and community sector, providing an estimated £26 million per year. It was agreed that funding under this initiative would run until March 2023 and time is fast running out to secure an alternative funding stream.

Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan.

“In October last year I raised my concerns about the risk posed to essential services with the Finance Minister, in the absence of ESF. At that time, he stated the Executive had received limited information surrounding its replacement scheme, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF). Almost a year on little has changed and organisations anxiously await further clarity.”

Mr Durkan continued: “These services are a vital resource, supporting some of the most vulnerable individuals within our communities. From developing social inclusion initiatives to assisting young people entering employment, the acute need for such projects has never been more evident. Their impact to date in transforming lives and improving opportunities for countless people across the North cannot be underestimated.