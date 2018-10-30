New singing and dancing classes will focus on fun and friendship

A Derry native is hoping to bring the fun of song and dance to local young people with a new class.

Sandra McNulty is a trained opera singer and all-Ireland and Ulster Champion Irish dancer, with a wealth of experience in the industry.

She has worked in the Gaiety Threatre in Dublin, Barbican in London to name but a few, but has always “gravitated back home” to Derry.

“I always wanted to live here, it’s the most beautful part of the world, and my family is here,” she said. Upon returing home to Derry, Sandra decided to do something with her wealth of knowledge and experience of song and dance. “I thought I want to do something that’s useful, that’s contributing to society and making the community better. It had to be about singing. I have a treasure trove of songs. I also love dancing, I can’t sit still. That combined with my love of teaching is how the idea of the classes was born,” she added.

Her first class started in St. Mary’s Hall in Muff some weeks ago, and she said it has been going from “strength to strength.” The children learn everything from the standard classical children songs, to Disney songs, as well as their dancing. “We did Ghostbusters this week for Halloween,” she said. “I think about people like James McCafferty who gave up their time and passed on their expertise, that really enriched my life. “It opens lots of avenues. I can already see friendships forming, and children getting involved. The focus of the class is fun, the children are learning while the’re having fun. It’s about building confidence, self esteem, making friends, being comfortable in a social environment,” she added.

Sandra is also running a class in Derry from Tuesday, November 6 at 5pm in the Foyle Arts Building, and spaces are still available.

For bookings and enquiries, tel: 07724 075727 email: sasamc@yahoo.com