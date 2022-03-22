14 Scenic picnic spots in Derry

The sunshine is finally here and drawing people outdoors to get some fresh air, but where should you go to enjoy your lunch outside?
The ‘Journal’ comprised a list of scenic places to sit and enjoy a picnic, whether that be on your lunch break or on a family day out.
Did you know about all these picnic spots?
1.
Brooke Park has grassy areas and plenty of trees for shade. There's benches scattered throughout the park with gorgeous views of the city. Gwyn's cafe is in the centre of the park if you don't fancy bringing a packed lunch and there's even a play park for the wee ones.
2.
Creggan Country Park wraps around a stunning reservoir and is filled with birds and insects and other wildlife. There's picnic benches with views of the reservoir and the Tasty Reel Cafe is onsite too. Go for a walk around the waters edge after to take in all the sights and sounds.
3.
Culmore Country Park on the Coney Road. The park is made up of woodland, grassland and shoreline habitats which are important areas for biodiversity with wading birds feeding on the mudflats. There are grassy areas and benches, perfect to sit for a sandwich.
4.
Picturesque St Columb’s Park is perfect for a picnic and a catch up with friends. There are vast open grassy areas to lay out a picnic blanket or sit under a tree and enjoy watching the people, dogs, birds and squirrels. The Cafe in the Park also has outdoor seats where you can order a coffee and soak up the sun. DER2120GS – 010