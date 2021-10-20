Derry’s Chateau Le Fear Monster Halloween Funfair returning this weekend

Chateau Le Fear Halloween funfair is set to make a return to Derry this Friday, October 22.

By Brendan McDaid
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 10:51 am

There will be a range of adrenalin filled rides and some scary attractions for those who dare.

There will also be thrilling rides suitable for younger children.

The Monster Halloween Funfair takes at Ebrington Square.

Hallowe'en fireworks over the River Foyle.

The fair will run over six consecutive nights right through until Halloween itself on October 31, from 2pm to 10pm daily.

Derry