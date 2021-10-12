Halloween Kills star Jamie Lee Curtis tells Joe.ie she may visit Halloween capital Derry, Ireland in 2022

Halloween Kills star Jamie-Lee Curtis said she’d try to make it happen after being notified in an interview with www.Joe.ie The Big Reviewski’s Rory Cashin about how Derry City is renowned across the globe as the place to be for celebrating Halloween.

Jamie Lee became a global icon following her debut role as Laurie Stroud in John Carpenter’s 1978 movie Halloween, as did the terrifying masked villain Michael Myers.

Talented actor Curtis has gone on to have an incredible career and over recent years has returned to playing Laurie Stroud in the current trilogy of Halloween films.

The second in the series, Halloween Kills, is hitting cinemas across the world in the run up to Halloween and is getting rave reviews.

Derry City has received numerous accolades for its incredible Halloween celebrations each year, when tens of thousands line the streets to watch outdoor shows, fireworks displays and parades while venues, businesses and people of all ages living in communities across the city get into the ‘spirit’ of the event by dressing up in fancy dress on October 31. People living in neighbouring towns such as Strabane in County Tyrone, Limavady in County Derry and Carndonagh and Buncrana in County Donegal also host festivities.

After being told by Rory Cashin about Derry, Jamie Lee said: “I’m going to tell that to my friends at Universal so next year when we release the last of the trilogy maybe we will make a good Derry appearance.”

She later told Rory they may a host screenings of all the Halloween movies and attend a Q&A with Ray over a two day festival in Derry in October 2022.

Jamie Lee Curtis in the original Halloween film in 1978. (YouTube)

Let’s hope they can make it happen. And maybe they should just leave Michael where he is....