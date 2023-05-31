IN PICTURES: 55 great summer Derry & Donegal day trip ideas

By Brendan McDaid
Published 31st May 2023, 08:03 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 10:26 BST
The sun is back in the north west and it looks like the warmer, drier weather might be staying put for the rest of the week at least so we’ve compiled this list of some of the most beautiful beaches, historic sites and picturesque spots in the north west of Ireland along the Wild Atlantic Way to check out and check off.

There’s a lot more to see and do than we could accommodate here but there are some gems you might otherwise miss.

Photos by Brendan McDaid, George Sweeney & Kevin Mullan / Derry Journal.

The north west coastline of Derry and Donegal in particular has hundreds of beaches, coves and inlets which you can have to yourself on any given day and the beaches in Inishowen are some of the best in Ireland for water quality and spectacular locations and scenery. You can easily find a secluded coastal spot around the peninsula but if you fancy a bit of company the west coast Inishowen town of Buncrana offers numerous choice. While never over-crowded, some of the beaches like Lady's Bay above can be buzzing with day trippers and holidaymakers joining locals during the summer.

1. Lady's Bay Buncrana

Moville Shore Path is a beautiful coastal pathway along Lough Foyle accessed from the town of Moville in north east Inishowen.

2. Moville Shore Path

Moville Shore Path is a beautiful coastal pathway along Lough Foyle accessed from the town of Moville in north east Inishowen. Photo: Brendan McDaid

Malin Beg (Silver Strand) beach near Glencolumbkille in west Donegal is one of most beautiful beaches in the world. You won't want to leave. It's worth the steps!

3. Malin Beg, Donegal

Malin Beg (Silver Strand) beach near Glencolumbkille in west Donegal is one of most beautiful beaches in the world. You won't want to leave. It's worth the steps! Photo: Brendan McDaid

The ruins of the 17th Century Cloncha Church near Culdaff and off the road from Moville to Carndonagh were built on a much earlier monastic settlement and can be found next to ancient and very impressive high crosses. This area was obviously very special to those who made their home here for thousands of years as nearby, almost in a direct line, is the 5,000 year old Bocan Stone Circle, the below that the even older Temple of Deen, both to the north, and the Carrowmore early Christian monastery and crosses to the south.

4. Cloncha Church

The ruins of the 17th Century Cloncha Church near Culdaff and off the road from Moville to Carndonagh were built on a much earlier monastic settlement and can be found next to ancient and very impressive high crosses. This area was obviously very special to those who made their home here for thousands of years as nearby, almost in a direct line, is the 5,000 year old Bocan Stone Circle, the below that the even older Temple of Deen, both to the north, and the Carrowmore early Christian monastery and crosses to the south. Photo: Brendan McDaid

