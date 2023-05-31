1 . Lady's Bay Buncrana

The north west coastline of Derry and Donegal in particular has hundreds of beaches, coves and inlets which you can have to yourself on any given day and the beaches in Inishowen are some of the best in Ireland for water quality and spectacular locations and scenery. You can easily find a secluded coastal spot around the peninsula but if you fancy a bit of company the west coast Inishowen town of Buncrana offers numerous choice. While never over-crowded, some of the beaches like Lady's Bay above can be buzzing with day trippers and holidaymakers joining locals during the summer. Photo: George Sweeney