There’s a lot more to see and do than we could accommodate here but there are some gems you might otherwise miss.
1. Lady's Bay Buncrana
The north west coastline of Derry and Donegal in particular has hundreds of beaches, coves and inlets which you can have to yourself on any given day and the beaches in Inishowen are some of the best in Ireland for water quality and spectacular locations and scenery. You can easily find a secluded coastal spot around the peninsula but if you fancy a bit of company the west coast Inishowen town of Buncrana offers numerous choice. While never over-crowded, some of the beaches like Lady's Bay above can be buzzing with day trippers and holidaymakers joining locals during the summer. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Moville Shore Path
Moville Shore Path is a beautiful coastal pathway along Lough Foyle accessed from the town of Moville in north east Inishowen. Photo: Brendan McDaid
3. Malin Beg, Donegal
Malin Beg (Silver Strand) beach near Glencolumbkille in west Donegal is one of most beautiful beaches in the world. You won't want to leave. It's worth the steps! Photo: Brendan McDaid
4. Cloncha Church
The ruins of the 17th Century Cloncha Church near Culdaff and off the road from Moville to Carndonagh were built on a much earlier monastic settlement and can be found next to ancient and very impressive high crosses. This area was obviously very special to those who made their home here for thousands of years as nearby, almost in a direct line, is the 5,000 year old Bocan Stone Circle, the below that the even older Temple of Deen, both to the north, and the Carrowmore early Christian monastery and crosses to the south. Photo: Brendan McDaid