Inishowen Walking Festival focus on ColmCille next weekend in Donegal

Eleven Community Centres have come together with a shared vision across the peninsula, celebrating the history of Colmcille over the weekend of September 10 - 12.

The focus will be on increasing awareness of the anniversary of the birth of Colmcille; linking people from the past to the present day, walking in the footprint of Colmcille with specific sights highlighted by local experts.

At the heart of the concept, when planning an Inishowen Walking Festival, it was acknowledged that there was a need to re-connect people following the pandemic. During the lockdown the ISEN (Inishowen Social Enterprise Network) collaborated with a passionate motivation to deliver wellbeing walks reflecting those ancient footsteps of Colmcille.

The festival programme has been rolled out with a total of eighteen walks around the peninsula providing routes for differing levels of ability, to include wheelchairs and children in buggies. This project aims to grow year on year as an annual walking event. Explore Inishowen has taken a lead on the project management element of the planned mapped walks as a team commitment to ISEN. Collectively the ISEN appreciate the funding bodies support to make this project happen and acknowledge the kind donations received from Local Councillors and TDs.

IDP (Inishowen Development Partnership) have contributed to the programme schedule leaflet and supported the ISEN throughout the past two years, facilitated by Karen McCormick and staff. Barney McLaughlin, Head of Tourism for Donegal County Council has sponsored Highland Radio to broadcast at The Maritime Museum, Greencastle for the festival launch.

Maritime Museum Manager, Rose-Marie Moulden, stated “We are delighted to welcome former Irish Ambassador, James Sharkey, who will give an introductory talk and Colmcille specialist Dr. Brian Lacey will accompany the participants to the pinnacle of the featured walk, sharing expert information on Colmcille’ s journey; leaving Ireland and going to Iona.”

The Inishowen Walking Festival Programme is available to download and free tickets bookable via Eventbrite at www.govisitinishowen.com.

Alternatively telephone The Inishowen Tourist Office on 00353 74 93 63451. For further details about all activities planned for Colmcille 1500 visit www.colmcille1500.com.

The Inishowen Walking Festival is a co-funded project that has been supported through the Colmcille 1500 Grant Scheme (which is funded by the North West Development Fund and Creative Ireland, in conjunction with and supported by The Executive Office and The Irish Government) and Donegal Sports Partnership. DSP supports communities to increase and sustain levels of participation in sport and physical activity.