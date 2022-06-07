James McClean mural starting to take shape

The public artwork of the Ireland international was nearing completion yesterday.

The mural is part of Féile Derry’s ‘Graffiti on the Walls’ initiative and is being created by the acclaimed Dublin-based artist Aches, whose work has adorned walls across Ireland and further afield.

“Lots of people asking who the artist is behind the new mural on Central Drive, Creggan. The artist is Aches, one of the finest artists working in Ireland or anywhere today.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A mural of Irish international footballer James McClean, by Dublin artist Aches, is near completion in Central Drive, Creggan. The mural is part of Feile Derry’s ‘Graffiti on the Walls’ initiative. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2224GS – 027

“We are honoured to have Aches in Derry this week to create a new artwork for Creggan,” Féile revealed.

Aches’ unique style is instantly recognisable and has been exhibited both indoors and outdoors in locations as diverse as Denmark, Hungary, Spain, Sweden, Scotland, Austria, Switzerland, England and the USA.