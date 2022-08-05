Last call to join 2,000 runners at Derry’s Waterside Half Marathon

The 2022 ‘We Run This Town’ Waterside Half Marathon is open to runners, wheelchair users and a three person relay team category and showcases the parks, greenways and bridges of the historic maiden city with a marquee finish on the running track at St Columb’s Park.

Mayor Sandra Duffy said that entries are capped at 2,000 runners and the event is expected to sell out.

“It has been great to see so many people out running again around the City and District this summer and I am delighted that local runners have an event of this magnitude to prepare for again in their home area.

WATERSIDE HALF MARATHON 2022. . . . The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Sandra Duffy pictured at the Peace Bridge for the launch of the Waterside Half Marathon 2022 'We Run This Town'. The event will take place on September 4, 2022. Included are Catherine Ashford, Festival and Events Department, Derry City and Strabne District Council and local marathon runner Kyle Doherty.

“From elite runners to those who are running in their first event, the WHM caters for all levels so I would encourage people to register now to secure their starting spot.

“The relay option is a particularly good way to get involved on the day if you aren’t ready for the full distance and every member of the three person relay will receive the medal and t shirt.”

The 2022 Half Marathon has the added prestige of being the Athletics NI / Ulster Half Marathon Championships meaning it will attract some high level runners from outside the North West area.

The race begins at the parade ground at Ebrington Square at 9.30am and takes in both sides of the River Foyle, finishing at the St Columb’s Park running track.

The relay is split over three stages with the first team member covering five miles up to the Gransha side of the Foyle Bridge before a four mile second leg down to Derry quay and the final four mile leg down the quay and over the Peace Bridge before the running track finish.

Registration for the Waterside Half Marathon is open now at www.derrystrabane.com/whm where race information and training schedules for the full race and relay option are also available.