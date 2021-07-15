Mini-heatwave: Sunny and warm weather forecast for Derry and Donegal with max temps of 27 degrees

Meteorologists on both sides of the border are forecasting a period of high pressure bringing dry, warm and sunny weather for the weekend and into the start of next week.

Atlantic charts for pressure and rainfall from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMRWF) show an area of high pressure hanging over Ireland until late next week, which should mean settled weather.

Both Met Éireann and the Met Office say Derry and Donegal could experience some cloud and drizzle but overall the outlook is good.

"There'll be some cloud around on Friday morning, especially in the west and northwest where there may be some patches of drizzle. Sunny spells will develop as the day goes on and it will be warm.

"Highest temperatures will range between 18-21 in the west and 22-25 degrees in the east. Winds will be light, north to northwest in direction, with sea breezes developing in the afternoon in the east," is Met Éireann's forecast for Ulster.

The Met Office predicts: "A rather cloudy start in northwest, but a dry day, with variable cloud and some sunny spells. Light winds, and becoming very warm. Maximum temperature 25 °C."

And the weekend is looking bright.

Maximum temperatures of up to 27 degrees are forecast.

"Early mist burning off early Saturday then sunny periods and becoming very warm or hot. Sunday starting cloudy then brightening up with sunny spells, similar on Monday, warmest in south."

Met Éireann is forecasting sunny, warm weather with maximum temperatures of up to 27 degrees in some areas until Wednesday. After that things could change.

"There is uncertainty in the forecast from midweek next week but current indications suggest that high pressure will remain the dominant driver of our weather. This will keep conditions mainly dry, bright and warm, though there is the chance of occasional showers."