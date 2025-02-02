The colourful parade was described by the Administrator of the Long Tower parish, Fr. Gerard Mongan as ‘a truly beautiful and uplifting experience’.

With people travelling from all over the island of Ireland to be in attendance it proved to be quite the occasion as the procession made its way through the city, having earlier set out from the historic Long Tower Church before gathering at the Guildhall Square for the Recitation of the Rosary.

Afterwards, the procession made its way back across William Street, turned over Rossville Street, up the Flyover and back into the Long Tower were there was a special St Brigid’s Day Celebration of Mass.

The footpaths in these areas were thronged as folk watched the parade make its way through the town.

The event certainly garnered plenty of attention. Not only were there quite a number of St Brigid’s crosses on display but many of those in attendance carried flags, religious icons and posters and it proved quite the spectacle for those going about their business in the city centre.

This unique event was initiated by The Franciscan Friars of the Renewal who invited people to take part in the parade which covered large part of inner city Derry. It which went down Bishop Street and Shipquay Street and back to the Long Tower via William Street and the Bogside.

In a special message prior to the event the Bishop of Derry, Most Rev. Dr. Dónal McKeown, who was unable to attend because of a prior commitment, had urged as many people as possible to join the celebration. And he would not have been disappointed that his message was well and truly heeded.

Fr. Mongan described himself as ‘really delighted’ how the whole celebration had passed-off.

He commented: “Today’s ’Come follow me’ procession from Long Tower to the Guildhall and return journey was a truly beautiful and uplifting experience. The fact that there was a huge turnout was very gratifying, and we were particularly delighted to see so many young faces in the crowd. On talking to people I heard accents from all over Ireland, not just the usual local Derry, Donegal and Tyrone voices. That was very encouraging and heart-warming for those involved. Indeed, I think this has struck a chord.”

He concluded: "Long Tower is an ancient place of pilgrimage, and it became a place of pilgrimage once again today on the feast of St Brigid. We are celebrating 1500 years since her death in 525, and of continuous Christian activity on or near this sacred site. We believe the procession of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament will bring much hope and healing to all who are hurting in our city, country and throughout the world. Thank you to all who attended in what was a wonderful turnout, not only inside St. Columba’s Church, but the colourful procession that made its way through our city in celebration of St. Brigid.”

Music and song, which added considerably to the occasion, was provided by Inishowen’s Maria Doherty.

1 . The Eucharistic Procession of the Faithful in honour of St. Brigid pictured praying the Rosary in Guildhall Square on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) The Eucharistic Procession of the Faithful in honour of St. Brigid pictured praying the Rosary in Guildhall Square on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo Sales

2 . The Eucharistic Procession of the Faithful in honour of St. Brigid pictured before leaving St. Columb'a Church, Long Tower on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) The Eucharistic Procession of the Faithful in honour of St. Brigid pictured before leaving St. Columb'a Church, Long Tower on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo Sales

3 . A section of the congratation in St. Columb'a Church, Long Tower on Saturday. A section of the congratation in St. Columb'a Church, Long Tower on Saturday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo Sales

4 . Students from St. Cecilia's College pictured at Saturday's celebration in Long Tower Church. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography Students from St. Cecilia's College pictured at Saturday's celebration in Long Tower Church. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo Sales