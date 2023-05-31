Travel Ireland 2023: 55 amazing places to visit in Derry & Donegal along the Wild Atlantic Way

4 . Bogside Artists' murals, Derry

The Bogside Artists are known across the world for the unique open air art gallery they have created in the heart of Derry's historic Bogside area, which was pivotal during the Civil Rights movement and throughout the course of the Troubles. Bloody Sunday happened on these streets and the harrowing events of that day, January 30, 1972, are among the defining events depicted on the large gable end artworks created along Rossville Street. Photo: Brendan McDaid