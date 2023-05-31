Travel Ireland 2023: 55 amazing places to visit in Derry & Donegal along the Wild Atlantic Way

Summer is officially about to start and here are some of the most beautiful beaches, historic sites and outdoor spots in the north west of Ireland along the Wild Atlantic Way and in Derry and Donegal to check off this summer.
There’s a lot more to see and do but here are some gems you might otherwise miss.
1. Derry city centre
Shipquay Street in Derry city centre. Derry is the capital of the north west of Ireland with its historic walled centre enclosing and surrounded by various unique shopping areas, historic buildings and some of Ireland's finest restaurants, cafés and busy pubs. Photo: George Sweeney
2. City Walls
Walk The Walls: Derry's walls frame the city centre and were erected in the early 1600s during the Plantation of Ulster. Make sure and visit the Tower Museum and the free Plantation museum in the Guildhall, both beside the walls, which provide historical context. Photo: George Sweeny
3. Free Derry Corner
Free Derry Corner in the Bogside has become an internationally recognised symbol of resistance, hope and an iconic monument to Civil Rights struggles here and elsewhere. Today the wall is still used to highlight the plight of the oppressed and dispossessed around the world and to highlight just causes and struggles in Ireland and beyond. Photo: Brendan McDaid
4. Bogside Artists' murals, Derry
The Bogside Artists are known across the world for the unique open air art gallery they have created in the heart of Derry's historic Bogside area, which was pivotal during the Civil Rights movement and throughout the course of the Troubles. Bloody Sunday happened on these streets and the harrowing events of that day, January 30, 1972, are among the defining events depicted on the large gable end artworks created along Rossville Street. Photo: Brendan McDaid