VIDEO: Amazing Derry residents’ enchanted Christmas Drive proving a huge hit

The community endeavour - which is raising funds for Foyle Hospice and Hurt (Have Your Tomorrows) - has proved a massive hit since it was unveiled recently at Racecourse Drive in Shantallow, capturingthe attention of people across north west, and, in fact, across Ireland and beyond.

The display builds on last year when the big-hearted residents banded together to stage the dazzling display along the terraced row off Racecourse Road in Shantallow before inviting the public to come and visit.

“This is a tiny street in Derry city were Christmas spirit is in abundance,” the residents stated on their online page. “We decided to light up our street last year and thought we would try and go bigger and better this year.

Christmas illuminations in Racecourse Drive. DER2146GS – 014

“Santa’s elves have been hard at work in Christmas Drive preparing for all the children young and old and if your lucky you might get your photo along with Santa and buddy if they’re not to busy in the north pole.”

A spokesperson for HURT said: “We are delighted to be a beneficiary along with Foyle Hospice of this magical street, Christmas Drive!

“Bring the kids along to experience the magic of Christmas and kindly make a donation, this is based in Racecourse Drive, lower Shantallow.”

A spokesperson for Foyle Hospice said: “We are very grateful to the residents of Racecourse Drive for their stunning Christmas Display and for raising essential funds for Foyle Hospice.”

Donations can be made at www.foylehospice.com/ and www.hurtni.org.uk/