WEATHER: Hot spell expected in Ireland from this weekend

While today has been a fine day in most areas locally, things could be hotting up further from Saturday and Sunday.

Across the water, people in England and Wales have been sweltering with temperatures reaching 36 degrees in London and elsewhere this week, and while we’re not expecting such intense heat here, there are indications Ireland could from Sunday on see temperatures reaching the high 20s Celsius.

According to Met Eireann the forecast for the next few days will see a mix of sunshine and showers with light winds.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunbathers on Lisfannon beach during a heat spell in 2021. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2128GS – 048

Those attending Derry’s Street Food Festival this weekend will be glad to hear Met Eireann is forecasting that cloudy conditions and the odd light shower on Friday is likely to clear up later and it will be warm with temperatures between 19 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Saturday “looks to bring scattered showers interspersed with sunny spells. A warm day with highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees with light to moderate southwesterly breezes,” Met Eireann states.

But things could well pick up beyond that in good time for the Maritime Festival kicking off next Wednesday, July 20th.

Met Eireann states: “Sunday and early next week look to bring plenty of dry and warm weather, with daytime maximum temperatures possibly reaching the high 20s.”

Lady’s Bay on Buncrana’s Shore Front during a heat spell in July 2021. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2128GS – 045

The UK’s Met Office meanwhile is also indicating good weather in the north of Ireland from this weekend: “Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Sunshine and showers on Thursday. Cloudier with rain or showers on Friday but drier and brighter later. Mainly dry and becoming very warm again on Saturday,” it states.