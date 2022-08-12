WEATHER Ireland: Temperatures could top 30°C today in some counties

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Early mist across the north west is expected to burn away this morning to once again bathe Derry, Donegal and Tyrone in bright sunshine.

Met Eireann is predicting temperatures of around 25°C for Derry by early afternoon today and remaining very warm right through to tonight.

Tomorrow, Saturday will also see people flocking to the coast and the city and town centre cafes and bars as temperatures will once again reach similar heights with unbroken sunshine throughout the day.

Lady’s Bay on Buncrana’s Shore Front, during a previous spell of good weather. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2128GS – 045

People are being reminded to wear sunscreen, stay in the shade and to make sure they are safe near waterways.

“Tonight: A warm night tonight with temperatures generally not falling below 12 to 16 degrees. Dry and largely clear with some patches of mist and fog developing in light breezes.

Tomorrow: Another hot, sunny and dry day tomorrow with highest temperatures reaching 26 to 31 degrees, or potentially hotter in a few parts of Leinster and Munster. Some cloud will bubble up in the afternoon and there is a slight chance of an isolated shower developing also. Generally light northeast winds but a sea breeze will develop, keeping temperatures slightly lower near coasts.”

Dippers enjoy the sunshine and water at Lisfannon beach, during a previous warm spell. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2128GS – 047

“Tonight: A dry and sunny evening then a clear night across most areas. However, a few patches of mist and fog will develop. Minimum temperature 14 °C.

“Saturday: Low cloud quickly clearing then a dry and sunny day. Feeling very warm or hot with light winds. Cooler along the coasts with an onshore breeze developing. Maximum temperature 29 °C.”