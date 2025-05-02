Half of Brits lose up to two days a year to ‘tech-mares’, time spent troubleshooting tech at home, leading one in three to consider paying someone to manage tech troubles.

It’s no secret that people rely on having great connectivity at home. Whether it’s working from home, binging telly or streaming the footie, nearly seven in ten (67%) say it’s a major inconvenience if their broadband is down, with Millennials being the most impacted group (75%).

And it’s not just everyday moments that can be ruined. Four in ten Brits missed out on core family memories, the chance to snag sought-after concert tickets like Oasis, coveted game day seats, or crucial deadlines. Some have even lost clients or missed out on a dream job.

To help ease this tech stress, TalkTalk has announced Broadband Proactive Alerts – a free service that detects and alerts customers to nearby network issues, often before they even notice, in time for Stress Awareness Month. The tool helps people reclaim valuable time and alleviate tech-related frustrations.

‘Tech-mares’ are leaving Brits in a state of digital despair. The unpredictability of network outages stresses out a staggering two-thirds, while the endless cycle of troubleshooting (34%) and the mystery surrounding the cause (31%) only add fuel to the fire.

This has caused Brits to crave a proactive tool or ‘life admin’ support to help manage home tech headaches – saving them both time and stress. Six in ten (61%) say knowing their broadband is down would help to better manage their stress.

TalkTalk's Broadband Proactive Alerts is a free service that notifies customers, who are on a fibre to the cabinet connection from Openreach, of nearby network outages quickly after they occur, significantly improving their online experience and helping them feel more in control.

The service combines proactive outage notifications with dedicated case management, enhanced self-service and real-time tracking, to give customers* much-needed reassurance.

Leigh Halliwell, Head of Service Assurance at TalkTalk, said: “Our research shows that tech troubles and broadband disruptions are a major cause of everyday stress. Brits have been crying out for much-needed tech and life admin support at home – with one-third even admitting it’s something they’d pay for.

"We’re continuously innovating to deliver a service that not only meets our customers’ needs but also empowers them to get the most out of their connection.

"This is why we’re happy to give households across the nation one less thing to worry about, solving tech-mares through our new Broadband Proactive Alerts service. It minimises stress for our customers by making them aware of nearby network issues quickly after they occur, removing uncertainty and giving much-needed reassurance and support.”

Psychologist Dr. Sarita Robinson commented: "We rely on broadband and technology more than ever now so, when things go wrong, it can be a real cause of frustration - increasing our anxiety and making life feel more stressful than it should.

"The new tool not only alleviates stress but allows individuals to feel an element of control and focus on what truly matters – whether that’s work, family or simply unwinding after a long day. It’s valuable not only during Stress Awareness Month but beyond, as having tools that remove the frustration associated with network outages is a positive step towards reducing tension and increasing a sense of calm.”

Dr. Sarita, a survivalist psychologist, shares her five tips to reduce stress at home, including navigating ‘tech-mares’:

Learn more about TalkTalk Broadband here: https://www.talktalk.co.uk/broadband/compare-deals

Track and tackle stress with tech : Fitness trackers and relaxation apps can flag rising stress and suggest calming interventions like breathing exercises

: Fitness trackers and relaxation apps can flag rising stress and suggest calming interventions like breathing exercises Book in family downtime : Tech can be a tool for connection - prioritise quality time by scheduling fun activities like movie or videogame nights into the family calendar

: Tech can be a tool for connection - prioritise quality time by scheduling fun activities like movie or videogame nights into the family calendar Create a shared online family diary: Reduce stress with a family calendar app to track appointments, activities and deadline sot lighten the mental load

Reduce stress with a family calendar app to track appointments, activities and deadline sot lighten the mental load Get active together: Regular exercise can boost mood and reduce stress – even a simple walk or short exercise video at home can help!

Regular exercise can boost mood and reduce stress – even a simple walk or short exercise video at home can help! Create a calm household culture: Encourage open conversations, healthy snacks and consistent sleep routines to keep moods balanced and stress in check

With Broadband Proactive Alerts, TalkTalk is giving eligible customers* back their time, reducing stress, and ensuring a smoother, more reliable online experience.