Cottage in idyllic corner of Donegal Gaeltacht popular with Derry holiday-makers to go under hammer

The detached three bedroom bungalow is being billed as an ‘exciting refurbishment opportunity’ situated ‘on a generous coastal site’ on the shores of Ballyness Bay by online auctioneers BidX1 ahead of the auction on May 10.

Within walking distance of a host of amenities including Tramore beach, the house extends to approximately 113 square metres (1,216 square feet) and sits on approximately 1.18 hectares (2.91 acres) of land.

The bungalow is located at Ardsmore just outside Gortahork.

It sits on the Ardsbeg peninsula, a strip of land that juts out into Ballyness Bay in the heart of the Cloughaneely Gaeltacht. Some of the most spectacular beaches in Ireland, including Magheroarty, and the aforementioned Tramore at Falcarragh, both Green Coast awarded beaches, are a short distance away.

It is in vacant possession. Register at https://bidx1.com/

