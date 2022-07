The Square Sail Ventures-owned two masted Brig is now alongside at Sainsbury's in Derry after arriving at lunch time on Tuesday.

The ship was built at Frederikshavn, Denmark in 1929.

The Phoenix stood in as Christopher Columbus' La Santa María in Ridley Scott's 1992 epic film '1492 Conquest of Paradise'.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vessel has appeared in numerous films and TV series.

More recently she has appeared in the BBC series 'Taboo', starring Tom Hardy, and 'Frontier' and 'Poldark' on Netflix.