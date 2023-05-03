New mural plan for gable of old Officers’ Quarters and Captain’s House at Ebrington
A new mural will adorn the gable wall of the old Officers' Quarters and Captain's House in Ebrington if a new application is ultimately approved.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd May 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 17:38 BST
Cecil Dohery of Ebrington Leisure Holdings Ltd., which is currently developing the £15m 4-star Ebrington Hotel and Spa at the iconic Clock Tower building immediately adjacent to the Captain’s House, has submitted an application to Derry City and Strabane District Council for permission to create ‘a painted mural/wall art on the northern gable of Building 63 at the Ebrington Hotel development’.