Amazon selling bargain TV in incredible Prime Day sale deal

The Amazon Prime Day sale is live and the best TV deal in the event is one of Amazon’s own Fire TVs, which has been reduced to the lowest price ever for a limited time only.

Amazon has cut the price of a 32-inch Fire TV to just £140 in the Prime Day sale and it is the lowest price the retail giant has ever offered for the smart TV. The HD TV is not the newest in the Fire TV lineup but does offer high definition resolution, Dolby sound and it works with Amazon’s Fire TV remote to allow voice control.

The larger 40-inch TV is also on sale at its lowest ever price for Prime Day. The 40-inch version is priced at £180, down from £300, until midnight tonight (Wednesday 17 July).

Shoppers can upgrade to a more up-to-date Series 4 TV in the Amazon Prime Day sale too. A 43-inch Ultra HD 4K Fire TV is on sale at £250, down from £430, in the sale. Other sizes including a 50-inch Fire TV (£300) and a massive 55-inch TV (£330) are also included in the Prime Day sale.

All of the Fire TV models give viewers the ability to watch streaming services including Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV via the TV’s apps menu. The TV deals are the best available in the Prime Day sale and undercut discounts from big-name TV producers including Samsung and Sony.

The deals are only available for those with an Amazon Prime subscription. Prime membership costs £8.99 per month or £95 a year but if you do not want to pay for Prime you can sign up for a free trial here to access the deals.

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Usually taking place in mid-July over two days, the sale has been running for 10 years and during the sale tens of thousands of items are reduced.

Amazon also lists ‘Lightning Deals’ during Prime Day for Prime members only. Lightning Deals are available for a short time only or until stock runs out. The new TV deals are not Lightning Deals but Amazon has warned stock is limited for the Fire TVs so shoppers will have to be quick to secure the deal.