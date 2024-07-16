Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Ring, ring, its the amazing deals calling 📱

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you are looking to upgrade your phone game, Amazon’s Prime Day deals feature some incredible savings no matter the budget. From high-end, high-spec super phones to mid-range devices that punch above their weight, there is something for everyone.

The deals are available during the online retail giants summer sale, which runs until 11.59pm on Wednesday, 17 July. However don’t sit on your hands as deals can be completely snapped up before you know it.

For other great tech deals, we have highlighted eight amazing early offers - which can be viewed here. Shark’s popular vacuums are also discounted and include everything from handheld devices to steam mops.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Amazon’s offers are only available to Prime members and not all customers. Get a FREE 30 day trial membership of Amazon Prime. Click here.

See some of the best phone offers you can get as of 4pm on Tuesday, 16 July. The deals were picked by tech writer Matthew Mohan-Hickson.

Google Pixel 8 range

Amazon Prime members can get great deals on Google’s Pixel 8 range of phones in the summer sale. It includes discounts on the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8a.

Pixel 8 Pro

Amazon

The deal includes only the phone, no extras, like the watch or pro buds. The phone has a 6.7 inch screen and it comes with the new Google Tensor G3 chip which is built with Google AI.

The Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours. Pixel 8 Pro has four updated pro-level cameras with Pixel's best zoom ever. And Pro controls unlock advanced settings and full-resolution images.

Audio Magic Eraser uses Google AI to reduce disruptive noises like cars and wind and highlight the sounds that you want. Did someone blink or look away? Pixel's Best Take combines similar photos into one fantastic picture where everyone looks their best.

One Amazon shopper said: “This phone has all the features I need and more. Screen size is good also a flat screen Vs the 7 Pro. Battery life is ok.”

Pixel 8

Amazon

Google Tensor G3 is Pixel's most powerful chip yet. It makes Pixel 8 fast and efficient. And Google AI gives you personalised help throughout the day.

The 6.2-inch, high-resolution display delivers sharp, vivid colours and detail. And it has a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz for smoother scrolling.

Pixel's Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours. Turn on the Extreme Battery Saver, and it can last up to 72 hours. And it charges faster than ever.

With VPN by Google One built in, Pixel helps protect your online activity no matter what app or web browser you use. The deal does not include any extras like the watch or pro buds.

One Amazon shopper said: “The phone itself is stunning, really well built. The camera and the AI tools are phenomenal and I find myself using the camera just because it's fun. The UI is smooth and responsive and the OLED screen is crystal clear.”

Google Pixel 8a

Amazon

The Pixel Camera takes amazing photos and videos, every time. With Google AI, you can create perfect group shots and fix blurry images.

The phone can wait on hold for you and display the menu options – just tap the department you want. Call Screen can now detect and filter out even more spam calls. For other calls, it can tell you who's calling and why before you pick up.

With improved clear calling, Pixel reduces background noise and enhances voices. So you can hear callers even when they're in a noisy place.

Amazon shopper Shaun wrote: “Brilliant phone and lightweight too.”

Samsung Galaxy phones

In my round up of the best early Prime Day deals, I highlighted the incredible offer on the Galaxy S23 Ultra - and it was such a good deal that it has been completely snapped up and is no longer available. But fear not, Amazon has plenty of amazing deals on other Galaxy phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 (UK edition)

Amazon

Shoppers looking to jump into the future can grab Samsung’s current flagship folding phone - the Galaxy Z Fold5 - with 35% off the price tag. The phone, which launched in 2023, is available for £1,144 instead of the usual £1,749 - a saving of over £600.

Unfold a stunning, immersive 7.6-inch screen designed to bring you a viewing experience like never before. With a redesigned Flex Hinge, this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 cell phone folds down tight for a secure grip.

Stream, shop, browse and play more by managing three windows on a single screen. Effortless switch between apps, with a task bar that holds up to twelve at once, partner up with S Pen for even more efficiency.

Bright screen ultra clarity: Jump into the action with a bright screen emitting up to 1750 nits for clear visibility. Elevate your gaming performance with the upgraded hardware and software of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

One Amazon shopper wrote: “The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is an incremental but worthwhile improvement over the previous generation, reducing the handset thickness and improving the feel of the hinge, but keeping the excellent inside screen and narrow outer screen unchanged. The reduction in thickness makes it slimmer, and closes the gap of the Fold 4, making it visually more elegant, and excluding dust and fluff.”

Samsung Galaxy A35 (UK version)

Amazon

The phone comes with a brilliant 6.6 inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display which promises users enhanced visibility with Vision Booster. It has an elegant glass back for a sleek look and feel.

Samsung’s Galaxy A35 phone comes with a 50MP high-resolution wide-angle camera to capture beautiful photos as well as HDR videos with rich colours and clear visibility in various lighting conditions.

The Galaxy A35 is protected against dust and water with an IP67 rating. It is built with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ to make it more damage-resistant.

Amazon user Randy said: “The samsung a35 5g is fast and responsive. The camera is great for my needs. The sound is great! The only negative is the battery, you can easily go a day with moderate use, but there's no way you'll go 2 days like the advertisement says.”

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G (UK version)

Amazon

For those wanting something a little more powerful than the A35 but without breaking the bank, you can get the Samsung Galaxy A55 at a 20% discount in the Prime Day deals. The price has been cut from £489 to £389 - a saving of £100.

Like the Galaxy A35, the A55 has a 6.6 inch screen which boasts a super AMOLED Infinity-O display. Capture crisp shots even in low light with a 50MP high-resolution wide-angle camera and there is a front-facing 35MP selfie camera to capture all the important moments in life.

The A55 also has Corning Gorilla Glass to make it more damage-resistant and claims to have a two day battery life, depending on use. The phone’s 5G capabilities paired with an improved Octa-Core processor and integrated cooling system for non-stop multitasking, gaming and streaming with internal storage options of 128GB or 256GB, expandable via a microSD card up to 1TB.

Amazon shopper Richard wrote: “It's a nice phone, was easy to set up, and has more than enough features for my usage, nice space for music, great camera, and responsive screen. It takes great pictures, and moving everything over from my old phone was super easy following the guide.”

Xiaomi

An increasingly popular phone developer, Xiaomi is also featured in the Amazon Prime Day deals. Members can get discounts on two of its models and you can get some real steals.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 (UK Version)

Amazon

The phone boasts powerful Snapdragon performance, super-clear 108MP triple camera and 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display with ultra-thin bezel. Xiaomi says the phone can be charged to 100% in just 70 minutes and it has a 5000mAh high-capacity battery.

One Amazon shopper added: “I've had this now for a few days and it's really a great phone. Charging is super fast, the phone itself works super fast despite some saying it's slow. The camera is also great quality. I upgraded from a Moto G50 and the difference is drastic.”

Xiaomi 12T 128GB

Amazon

Xiaomi 12T combines leading power-efficient chipsets with an incredible battery and charging combo, resulting in offering the best-ever battery life in the developer’s flagship phone. Users can charge it to 100% in just 19 minutes and get up to 13.5 hours screen-on time.

It comes with a 108MP pro-grade wide angle camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro camera, offering professional image quality for everything you shoot. Users can capture mega moments with Xiaomi 12T's professional imaging system backed by OIS for quick, stable, and clean shots.

The 12T has a 6.67 inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with 1220p resolution and over 68 billion colours. It is perfectly designed to balance clarity, colour details and power efficiency.

One Amazon user wrote: “The camera is superb...the battery life is amazing 2 years in!...the performance is amazing with no hitches at all alongside the 120hz refresh rate.”

Sony Xperia 1 V

Amazon

Shoppers can get 31% off the Sony Xperia 1 V in the Prime Day deals. The price has been slashed from £1,299 to £898.99, a saving of £400.

With an innovative next gen image sensor and computational processing, Xperia 1 V delivers amazing shots even in dark scenes. It packs the best of Sony’s industry leading camera technology and choice of lenses with true optical zoom lense with 85 and 125mm to enhance creative options.

The phone boasts a 6.5 inch 4K HDR OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with Sony’s premium audio technologies to give all your music the sound quality it deserves.

The Xperia 1 V is equipped with a best-in-class 5,000mAh battery, fast charging up to 50% in just 30 minutes with the charger XQZ-UC1. It comes with refined colour options to reflect personal style choices: Black, Platinum Silver and Khaki Green.

One Amazon reviewer wrote: “I upgraded from a previous Xperia as I've had perfect reliability so far with Sony - and place great store on strength and this dependability.I was really looking forward to the 1V upgrades and am highly satisfied with what is a premium purchase.

“Standout features are the subtle design, brilliant 4K screen, surprisingly good stereo sound, flawless fingerprint login, and the camera.”

OnePlus phones

Grab some amazing deals on three of OnePlus’s best phones in Amazon’s Prime Day. It includes one of the best new phones released so far in 2024.

OnePlus 12

Amazon

The latest flagship phone from OnePlus released earlier this year and it is in the Amazon Prime Day deals. Shoppers can get 17% off the OnePlus 12 with the price slashed from £999 to £829, a saving of £170.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with up to 16GB RAM and ray-tracing enabled next gen graphics. It also intelligently optimises frequently-used apps, reducing memory size for improved stability and instant-wake.

It boasts a 6.82 inch 2K Super Fluid AMOLED display with advanced LTPO technology that dynamically scales from 1Hz to 120Hz. The OnePlus 12 also features Dolby Vision HDR, 10-bit colour and HDR10+ playback support for cinematic experiences with ultra-vivid picture quality.

The phone is loaded with OxygenOS 14 operating system which OnePlus says glides like silk with next-gen core stability and enhanced reliability. The batter can be charged from 1% to 100% in just 26 minutes.

Amazon user Sean said: “I left OnePlus after 7T. I thought to myself, I've been with OnePlus since the 5T; maybe I should try other brands. The biggest mistake I've ever made is that some of the other phones I got just never felt as fluid as the OnePlus; some crashed a lot, and some had screen problems. After 6 years away, I'm finally home, and I ain't leaving again. The OnePlus 12 feels faster and smoother than ever before.”

OnePlus 11

Amazon

The phone comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a 6.7 inch 2K Super Fluid AMOLED display. It boasts a wealth of cameras including 50MP primary camera with OIS, 48MP Ultra-Wide and 32MP Portrait Tele lens featuring Natural Colour Calibration with Hasselblad.

It comes with a battery health engine and charge de-aging so charging speeds are automatically maintained for optimum battery performance. The 5G Compatibility may vary with carriers. Check with your service provider for further information.

One Amazon shopper wrote: “The one plus 11 is a great upgrade to the one plus 7 pro. It has an amazing battery life, screen, responsiveness and charging speeds that still amaze me.”

OnePlus Nord 2T

Amazon

For shoppers wanting the OnePlus experience without the flagship price tag, you can grab the Nord 2T mid-range phone at 27% off in the Prime Day sales. It costs just £170.99 instead of the usual £233.09.

It boasts a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90 Hz that impresses with smooth playback and offers HDR10+ support, so you can now have even more fun while binging in apps like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and YouTube. The Nord 2T has the same 32MP front camera as the OnePlus 10 Pro - with an AI sharpening algorithm that ensures that wobbles don't stand a chance.

Equipped with the fastest charging technology ever used on a North Series phone - 80W SUPERVOOC. The 4500mAh strong battery lasts all day. 15 minutes of charging is enough for this. That's 120% faster than the original North.

Running on the OxygenOS 12.1 operating system it is capable of better multitasking, faster app launches, optimised power consumption and optimal gallery playback as soon as you turn on your new Nord 2T. For photography lovers the 2MP mono lens that absorbs 56% more light, delivering flawless, colourful shots even in low light conditions.

Nothing Phone 2

Amazon

Grab a phone from one of the most interesting new developers on the market. The Nothing Phone (2), which is an Android, is 25% off in the Prime Day deals.

Running on the Nothing O2 2.0, users can customise everything from app labels and grid design to widget size and colour themes.The phone comes with a 6.7 inch LTPO OLED display with 1600 nit peak pixel brightness and Gorilla Glass 5 (front and back).

With LTPO, Phone (2) can intuitively adapt its 120 Hz refresh rate to preserve power when you're not on your phone. A killer display that doesn’t murder battery life.

It features Nothing’s longest lasting battery yet with up to 22.5 hours and charge fully in just 55 minutes. For the phone the company has also upgraded the camera’s internal software entirely so photos and videos are more dynamically accurate than ever.

It boasts a new bigger 32 MP front sensor that captures picture-perfect portraits. Dual rear 50 MP main + 50 MP ultra-wide camera effortlessly captures real life with smart tuning effects like Advanced HDR, Motion Capture 2.0 and Night Mode. New 2x Super-Res Zoom preserves a scene's finest details. Video: 4k 60fps videos on the main rear camera and 1080P at 60fps on the front camera.

One Amazon shopper said: “The Nothing phone is designed not to grab at your time or attention. It's a creative masterpiece and easily used for art or higher pursuits. You can create your own wallpaper and ringtones and add a super great android phone. It seems to perform much better than most brands, because it's unique and ergonomically designed to enhance life, not to grab at your brain. It's so fast and smooth that every task I've asked for it's beyond my expectations.”

However while Amazon Prime Day deals are in full swing, it is important to remain vigilant for scams. A warning has been issued by experts revealing what you need to watch out for to avoid being scammed.