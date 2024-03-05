Facebook down, Instagram down as reports of Meta malfunctions soar

Thousands of people have been logging reports of problems in accessing their Facebook and Instagram accounts this afternoon.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 5th Mar 2024, 16:08 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 16:32 GMT
There have been over 6,000 reports logged on the Irish website downdetector.ie after many people were denied access to the social media apps from shortly after 3pm (Uk and Ireland time).

People have reported that both Meta apps are asking people to log in but then saying that their password is wrong.

The issue was reportedly leading some people to fear their accounts had been hacked.

This picture taken on October 5, 2020 in Toulouse, southwestern France, shows logos of US social networks Facebook and Instagram on the screens of a tablet and a mobile phone. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)This picture taken on October 5, 2020 in Toulouse, southwestern France, shows logos of US social networks Facebook and Instagram on the screens of a tablet and a mobile phone. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)
Some people have reported that they are also getting a message that maintenance is taking place on Facebook and that they should be able to log on soon and to try in a few minutes. When they do they encounter the same problems and going into settings gives only the option to delete your profile.

The reason behind the issues being experienced with the social media apps is not yet known.

According to some reports however the same issue is being experienced by people in different countries.

