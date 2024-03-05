Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There have been over 6,000 reports logged on the Irish website downdetector.ie after many people were denied access to the social media apps from shortly after 3pm (Uk and Ireland time).

People have reported that both Meta apps are asking people to log in but then saying that their password is wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The issue was reportedly leading some people to fear their accounts had been hacked.

This picture taken on October 5, 2020 in Toulouse, southwestern France, shows logos of US social networks Facebook and Instagram on the screens of a tablet and a mobile phone. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

Some people have reported that they are also getting a message that maintenance is taking place on Facebook and that they should be able to log on soon and to try in a few minutes. When they do they encounter the same problems and going into settings gives only the option to delete your profile.

The reason behind the issues being experienced with the social media apps is not yet known.