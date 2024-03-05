Facebook down, Instagram down as reports of Meta malfunctions soar
There have been over 6,000 reports logged on the Irish website downdetector.ie after many people were denied access to the social media apps from shortly after 3pm (Uk and Ireland time).
People have reported that both Meta apps are asking people to log in but then saying that their password is wrong.
The issue was reportedly leading some people to fear their accounts had been hacked.
Some people have reported that they are also getting a message that maintenance is taking place on Facebook and that they should be able to log on soon and to try in a few minutes. When they do they encounter the same problems and going into settings gives only the option to delete your profile.
The reason behind the issues being experienced with the social media apps is not yet known.